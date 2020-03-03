ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING’S THAD DUVALL SUSTAINS ACL INJURY

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team has confirmed that GNCC title contender Thad DuVall has sustained a torn ACL and damage to the meniscus in his right knee, where he is set to undergo surgery later this month. DuVall suffered a crash on the opening lap of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series opener two weeks ago in South Carolina as he was battling for the lead early in the race. After fighting through the pain for an hour-and-a-half, DuVall made the decision to pull out of the race and get his knee checked out by a specialist, who determined that surgery would be required to repair the ligament. DuVall: “I had an awesome off-season and was ready to roll at the season opener but my knee had other plans after a first-lap get-off at Big Buck. I’ll be having surgery in a couple of weeks to fix my ACL. I hate to give up my run at the 2020 championship already but I know this needs to be fixed and healed up so I can be 100% for the second half of the season. I’m already looking forward to coming back strong and winning some races!” “I had an awesome off-season and was ready to roll at the season opener but my knee had other plans after a first-lap get-off at Big Buck. I’ll be having surgery in a couple of weeks to fix my ACL. I hate to give up my run at the 2020 championship already but I know this needs to be fixed and healed up so I can be 100% for the second half of the season. I’m already looking forward to coming back strong and winning some races!” DuVall’s Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team will line up at Round 2 of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series this Sunday, March 8 in Palatka, Florida.