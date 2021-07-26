With the Olympic games Tokyo 2020 racing ahead with gold, silver and bonze metal winners everywhere, BMW launches their own new 2022 BMW Olympic Gold earning models! Michael Phelps challenging S1000RR and R1250RS sportbikes, flexible Simone Biles like R1250GS Adventure, S1000XR, F900XR, F850GS Adventure, F850GS, F750GS and G310GS ADV’s, Tom Pidcock tour beating R1250RT, Lee Kiefer straight shooters F900R and G310R, Maggie Mac Neil inspirational CE04 and Yuto Horigome ollies inducing R18, R18 Classic and 2022 BMW R nineT Urban G/S bikes. Enjoy the Olympic games Tokyo 2020 games, cheer on your country and have a great week!

Step up onto the metals podium and check out these latest 2022 gold metal winners today right here at Total Motorcycle in our 2022 BMW Motorcycle Model Guides and we as our 2021 and 2022 model guides with 39 manufacturers. Enjoy!

The new BMW R 18 Classic and the new BMW R 18: nostalgic touring and supreme cruising with historic roots.

Following the premiere of the new BMW R 18, BMW Motorrad now presents the second member of its new model series for the cruiser segment: the R 18 Classic on the 2022 BMW Motorcycle Guide. The new BMW R 18 Classic is a nostalgic touring bike that echoes the beginnings of the great touring cruiser models. While the R 18 is very purist in style, the R 18 Classic features a large windscreen, passenger seat, saddle bags, additional LED headlights and 16-inch front wheel.

The new BMW R 18 Classic and the BMW R 18 stand firmly in the tradition of historic BMW motorcycles. They borrow from famous models such as the BMW R 5 both technologically and visually, shifting the focus back onto the motorcycle essentials: purist, no-frills technology and the boxer engine as the epicentre of riding pleasure, combined with “good vibrations”. What is more, classic design is merged in the R 18 Classic and R 18 with clear-cut yet contemporary technology to create a fascinating overall concept – offering a riding experience that is as cultivated as it is emotional.

The most powerful BMW boxer engine of all time with full torque.

The centrepiece of the new BMW R 18 Classic and R 18 is a completely newly developed two-cylinder boxer engine – the “Big Boxer”. Both its impressive appearance and its technology reflect a continuation of the traditional air-cooled boxer engines that have offered an inspiring riding experience for more than seven decades, ever since BMW Motorrad began production in 1923. The most powerful two-cylinder boxer engine ever used in motorcycle series production has a displacement of 1 802 cc. The peak output is 67 kW (91 hp) at 4 750 rpm. From 2,000 to 4,000 rpm, over 150 Nm of torque is available at all times, and this elemental pulling power is combined with a full, sonorous sound.

Double-loop steel tube frame and rear swinging arm with enclosed axle drive in rigid-frame look.

The centrepiece of the suspension in the new R 18 Classic is a double-loop steel tube frame. Its design perpetuates the longstanding BMW Motorrad tradition of this frame type. Outstanding manufacturing quality and a meticulous attention to detail is also evident in barely perceptible features such as the welded joints between the steel tubes and the cast or forged parts. Like the legendary BMW R 5, the rear swinging arm – sporting a comparable design – surrounds the rear axle transmission in authentic style by means of bolted connections.

Telescopic fork with fork sleeves, cantilever suspension strut, wire-spoked wheels and disc brakes.

The suspension elements of the new BMW R 18 Classic and R 18 deliberately dispense with electronic adjustment options. Instead, a telescopic fork and a directly mounted central suspension strut with travel-dependent damping and adjustable spring preload ensure superior wheel control and attractive suspension comfort. As in the legendary BMW R 5, the tubes of the telescopic fork are encased in fork sleeves. The fork tube diameter is 49 mm, while the suspension travel is 120 mm at the front and 90 mm at the rear. The new BMW R 18 Classic and R 18 are decelerated by a twin disc brake at the front and a single disc brake at the rear in conjunction with four-piston fixed calipers. Meanwhile the wire-spoked wheels ensure a supremely stylish appearance.

Harmonious ergonomics for optimum vehicle control.

In keeping with the BMW Motorrad philosophy, the new BMW R 18 Classic and R 18 feature a laid-back positioning of the footrests – so-called “mid-mounted footpegs”. This classic position behind the cylinders is not only typical of BMW, it also enables a relaxed and active riding position for optimum vehicle control.

Three riding modes along with ASC and MSR for a high degree of riding pleasure and safety as standard. Reverse assist and Hillstart Control as ex works options

The new R 18 Classic and R 18 also offer the three standard riding modes “Rain”, “Roll” and “Rock” – unusual in this segment – so as to be able to adapt to individual rider preferences. The standard trim also includes ASC (Automatic Stability Control, disengageable), which ensures a high level of riding safety. In addition, the new R 18 Classic and R 18 are equipped as standard with engine drag torque control (MSR). Among other options, a reverse assist makes manoeuvring convenient, while the Hill Start Control function facilitates uphill starts.

The new R 18 Classic and R 18: iconic style newly showcased, featuring a rigid-frame look, modern technology and authentic materials.

The R 18 Classic and R 18 masterfully transpose the iconic style of bygone times to the present day, retaining a purist design in numerous details that is mainly influenced by classics such as the BMW R 5. It is no coincidence that functional and stylistic elements such as the double-loop frame, the pear-drop tank, the open-running universal shaft and the double-lined paintwork (ex works option) are reminiscent of the legendary boxer dating back to 1936. The classic bodywork features of the R 18 Classic and R 18 are also made of metal – as befits an authentic classic. The suspension is likewise aptly reminiscent of the legendary R 5. Together with the double-sided swinging arm and a cantilever suspension strut, the rigid-frame concept of the R 5 is perfectly transported into the modern age in visual terms.

The R 18 Classic First Edition and R 18 First Edition:

exclusive look in paint and chrome.

The new R 18 will be offered worldwide as an exclusive R 18 Classic First Edition and R 18 First Edition right from launch, with a standard model reserved additionally for certain markets. It combines the R 18 look with exclusive equipment features in a classic black finish with white double-lined paintwork. Other highlights include numerous chrome surfaces, a seat badge and a “First Edition” chrome clasp on the side covers.

Conversion-friendly architecture as a prerequisite for straightforward customising and optimum individualisation.

More so than virtually any other motorcycle, the new R 18 Classic and R 18 offer a highly conversion-friendly architecture – a focus even in the early design phases of the basic vehicle layout. As a result it is fitted with an easily removable rear frame and a simple-to-dismantle painted part set. Carefully conceived interface points for the hydraulic lines of the brake, clutch and cable harness likewise allow entirely problem-free installation of higher or lower handlebars in conjunction with matching hydraulic lines and cable harnesses. In addition, the visible valve covers (cylinder head covers) and the belt cover (engine housing cover) are designed in such a way that they are located outside the oil chamber, making them very easy to change.

Customising parts and Roland Sands design collections “Machined” and “2-Tone Black” for the new R 18 Classic and R 18.

The BMW Motorrad equipment range offers a maximum selection of individualisation options with which to adapt the R 18 Classic and R 18 to personal taste and preferences. The wide range of different parts available from the programme of Original BMW Motorrad Accessories enables individual conversions that significantly alter the character of the R 18 Classic and R 18. For the market launch of the new R 18 Classic and R 18, two different design collections of milled aluminium parts are available, created in collaboration with Roland Sands Design: “Machined” and “2-Tone-Black”.

Co-branding with famous brands: Mustang seats and

Vance & Hines exhaust systems “Made in USA”.

For the accessories and customising programme of the new R 18, BMW Motorrad is collaborating not just with Roland Sands Design but also several well-known suppliers, including US manufacturer Mustang Seat in order to be able to offer different versions of high-quality hand-made seats. Meanwhile the customising potential for the exhaust systems in cooperation with Vance & Hines is no less creative.

Sport

– 2022 BMW S1000RR – New model

– 2022 BMW R1250RS – New model

Adventure

– 2022 BMW R1250GS Adventure – New model

– 2022 BMW S1000XR – New model

– 2022 BMW F900XR – New model

– 2022 BMW F850GS Adventure – New model Preview

– 2022 BMW F850GS – New model Preview

– 2022 BMW F750GS – New model Preview

– 2022 BMW G310GS – New model

Tour

– 2022 BMW R1250RT – New model

Roadster

– 2022 BMW F900R – New model

– 2022 BMW G310R – New model

Heritage

– 2022 BMW R18 – New model Preview

– 2022 BMW R18 Classic – New model Preview

– 2022 BMW R nineT Urban G/S – New model Preview

Scooter / Urban Mobility / Maxi Scooter

– 2022 BMW CE04