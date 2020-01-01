JOAN MIR SUZUKI ECSTAR MotoGP BLOG

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 31.


Joan Mir looks back on his first rookie season in MotoGP racing the Team SUZUKI ECSTAR GSX-RR.

“Wow, I can’t believe my first season in MotoGP has already finished! It’s been a year which has gone very quickly, but also has been challenging for me. These winter holidays, and the end of the year, are a nice time to reflect on the highs and lows.

“In the mid part of the season I started to get some strong results, like the sixth in Catalunya, eighth at Assen and then seventh in Germany. I was happy with those finishes, but the real highlight for me was actually the last few races.

“My feeling with the bike was really improved, I felt like a lot of things ‘clicked’ and it meant I could come into this off-season break feeling strong and positive. That was really important to me.

“The hardest thing in 2019 was when I got injured in Brno. It’s a part of racing, and we have to accept it, but it was a struggle to heal quickly and return to the track. The damage to my lungs needed careful management, and it meant I lost a few rounds while I recovered. But on the other hand, I learned a lot about myself and how to come back from injury and keep mentally strong.”

