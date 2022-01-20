New Husqvarna Technical Accessories Arrive

Explore more with Husqvarna Motorcycles’ extensive range of Technical Accessories, manufactured exclusively for the exceptional Norden 901. Allowing for tailored customisation of all forms of exploration, the expertly crafted list of high-quality components includes luggage systems, rider aids, and protection parts.

Touratech Cases and Top Case

Encouraging unrestricted adventures, with a combined total of 114 litres of storage space the Touratech panniers are designed specifically for long-distance travel. Constructed of high-strength aluminium with strong and pliable silicone seals, anything placed inside the panniers is always protected, even in the most extreme weather conditions.

Side Bag Set and Luggage Bag

Seamlessly integrating with the aesthetics of the Norden 901, the easy to install Side Bag Set and Luggage Bag are expertly assembled from waterproof material and welded seems to ensure all belongings remain safe and dry. For all-round usability, the effective roll closure design allows for fast and easy access.

Ergo Rider’s Seat and Ergo Pillion Seat

Creating an enriched riding experience for both rider and passenger in colder climates, the Ergo Rider’s Seat and Ergo Pillion Seat offer three easily selectable temperature settings. With day-long comfort assured, the elegant, uncompromising finish subtly enhances the unique overall design of the Norden 901.

Heated Grip Kit

Complimenting the Ergo Rider’s Seat and Ergo Pillion Seat, the Heated Grip Kit is another essential Technical Accessory, which allows for uninterrupted winter exploration. Operated by a simple-to-use handlebar-mounted switch, the Heated Grip Kit offers four heat settings for personalised comfort throughout every adventure.

Akrapovič “Slip-on Line”

Providing a significant weight reduction over the standard exhaust, the Akrapovič “Slip-on Line” is manufactured from high-grade titanium and assembled with the highest levels of craftsmanship. Complete with two protective heat shields, the lightweight system produces a sporty sound with the overall appearance inspired by the Husqvarna Factory Racing rally machines.

Lowering Kit

For shorter riders or those focused solely on the open road, the Lowering Kit includes all the components and hardware required to lower the Norden 901. Designed to offer unaltered riding dynamics, the Lowering Kit provides a 22 mm lower seat height than standard.

Windshield Spoiler

Providing a simple solution to extending the standard component, the Windshield offers improved protection from wind and reduces any potential strain on neck muscles. Particularly effective during longer days in the saddle, the Windshield can be installed in a matter of minutes.

Diverse Protection

Adding valuable protection to the Norden 901, three Technical Accessories have been developed to ensure non-stop exploration. Designed for challenging offroad conditions, the Engine Protection Grille provides an extension to the original skid plate to prevent mud build up around the exhaust header, ensuring optimal engine temperatures at all times. Protecting the lights, the Auxiliary Lamp Protection and Headlight Protection are easy to mount and offer effective defence against stone damage for uninterrupted riding adventures.

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ highly awaited 2022 Norden 901 and accompanying full range of Technical Accessories are available at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers. Availability may differ from country to country. For all details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.