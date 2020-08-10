One up for Kyle Wyman in the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship after PittRace 2020

Mountain View, Calif., August 9, 2020 – Kyle Wyman (OneCure/KWR Ducati Team) jumped up one place in the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship to fourth following two hard-fought races at round four of the series, held at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex this weekend.



After qualifying in fifth after Superpole, Wyman raced to an excellent fourth in Saturday’s race one behind winner, Yamaha’s Cameron Beaubier.



Sunday’s race two was a gloves-off affair, as Wyman recovered from a bad start to be eighth into turn one, clawing his way back to fourth and engaged in a race-long scrap with Suzuki’s Toni Elias and BMW’s Josh Herrin.



Struggling with grip issues from lap two, Wyman was on the limit throughout the 17-lap race but had to settle for sixth at the flag, with Beaubier again taking the win.



Jake Lewis (Celtic HSBK Racing Ducati), filling in for the injured PJ Jacobsen, collected eighth in race one and eleventh in race two for his Ducati debut at Pittsburgh this weekend.



MotoAmerica Superbike Standings — Top 5

P1 — Cameron Beaubier (Yamaha) 175

P2 — Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 138

P3 — Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 116

P4 — Kyle Wyman (Ducati) 89

P5 — Bobby Fong (Suzuki) 82

15 — Jake Lewis (Ducati) 20



Kyle Wyman (OneCure/KWR Ducati Team — Ducati #33)

“Saturday was really good,” Wyman said. “We were happy with fourth, considering we didn’t have a lot of pace. I wanted to replicate that today (Sunday) but I got a terrible start. I had to fight back to the top five but I got there relatively quickly, and up to fourth. I tried to put in laps and get a gap but I only saw +.5 as the biggest gap and I was pretty hosed early on.



“I had no grip from the beginning and a bunch of chatter in the esses. I was at my limit by about lap seven. We missed the set up, but I did everything I could by going from eighth to fourth and eventually sixth. We came into the weekend fifth in points, and left fourth. It’s not where we want to be but we have to take the positives.”



Jake Lewis (Celtic HSBK Racing Ducati — #85 Ducati)

“It was lot more difficult than I thought,” said Lewis. “I was stuck at a certain pace and couldn’t go much faster than that. Both my starts were terrible. Five people passed me each time, and today I ran off track early. I got a few places back but it wasn’t nearly as good as I expected from this weekend.



“The team’s great to work with, but it’s a struggle going fast. I didn’t have a great feeling with the rear and couldn’t feel the tire biting into the tarmac. The torque in second gear wasn’t what we hoped and we lost ground on corner exit. The bike’s easy to ride but you have to charge to go fast. It wasn’t an easy week, for sure.”