Penultimate round of the 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship in Sofia

After posting the fifth fastest time in the Prestige Superpole, Lettenbichler took advantage of his front-row start position in race one to exit the tight first corner in sixth. The KTM rider immediately put his head down and began moving up through the field to join in a four-way fight for second. Gaining time on the technical track, Mani showcased his talent and experience to deliver a mistake-free ride and brought his KTM 300 EXC home in second position.

From a second row position for race two, Mani fared well to quickly move into fifth place. Charging forward, he fought his way into second by the end of lap three. Demonstrating impressive focus and skill on the demanding course, the German held his ground until the end of the race to secure another well-earned runner-up result.

Recording his best start of the evening, Lettenbichler exited the first corner of race three in third position. Locked in a thrilling battle at the front of the pack, a small mistake dropped the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider down to sixth. However, with time to regroup, the German dug deep in the closing stages to reel his competitors back in. Pushing hard to the finish line, he worked his way back up to fourth.

Mani’s impressive 2-2-4 race results awarded him a podium finish with second overall. This marks his best result of the 2024 SuperEnduro season to date. Following tonight’s standout performance, Mani remains third in the championship standings heading into next weekend’s seventh and final round.

Manuel Lettenbichler: “I’m really stoked with my second place finish tonight here in Bulgaria, it’s my best result of the season so far. I think I rode really well with barely any mistakes. My first two races were really clean and I had good pace. Even in the last race, even though I made a mistake and finished fourth, I still ended up second overall tonight, which I’m really happy about. I’m excited for the last round in Newcastle next week, it’s going to be a good one!”

The final round of the 2024 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship will take place next weekend with the GP of United Kingdom in Newcastle’s Utilita Arena on March 2.