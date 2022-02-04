Positive Return to Normal with Investments in new technologies and products

Piaggio Group Chairman and CEO Roberto Colaninno: “The preliminary figures examined by the Piaggio Group Board of Directors today show that we are gradually moving out of the deterioration that developed during the pandemic, despite persisting difficulties in India due to continual lockdowns in many areas of the country. A healthy upsurge in sales can be seen on all markets and this suggests a positive trend in turnover. As has been widely reported, a number of problems with materials supplies and inflation rates continue, but we are ready to meet this situation. Investments in new technologies and products for ever more sustainable mobility continue as planned and today I see no reason to slow down.”



Consolidated net sales approximately 1,668 €/mln, an improvement of 27% from

1,313.7 €/mln at 31.12.2020



Net financial position approximately 380 €/mln, an improvement of 43 €/mln from

423.6 €/mln at 31.12.2020



Capital expenditure approximately 154 €/mln (+10% from 140.4 €/mln at 31.12.2020)



Pontedera, 04 February 2022 – At a meeting today chaired by Roberto Colaninno, the Board of Directors of Piaggio & C. S.p.A. (PIA.MI) examined the preliminary figures for the 2021 financial year.



The Group’s consolidated net sales amounted to approximately 1,668 million euro, an improvement of 27% from 1,313.7 million euro for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Net financial debt at 31 December 2021 stood at approximately 380 million euro, an improvement of 43 million euro from 423.6 million euro at 31 December 2020.

At the same time, capital expenditure in 2021 was approximately 154 million euro, an increase of 10% from the previous year (140.4 million euro at 31 December 2020).

* * *

The manager in charge of preparing the company accounts and documents, Alessandra Simonotto, certifies, pursuant to paragraph 2 of art. 154 bis of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 (Consolidated Finance Act), that the accounting disclosures in this statement correspond to the accounting documents, ledgers and entries.

* * *

The draft separate financial statements and the consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2021 will be examined as indicated in the company calendar released previously.