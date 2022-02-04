First pre-season test of 2022 MotoGP

Pirro concludes positive “Shakedown” Test at Sepang International Circuit

Ducati Lenovo Team riders Francesco Bagnaia and Jack Miller are ready to return to the track after the long winter break, which began last November at the end of the last pre-season test held at Jerez de la Frontera (Spain). Hosting their 2022 track debut will be the Sepang International Circuit.



The Malaysian venue – which couldn’t host MotoGP due to the restrictions caused by the crisis for the past two years – is set to welcome back the Malaysian GP next October and has already been the stage of the “Shakedown” Test from 31st January to 2nd February. During the “Shakedown”, MotoGP rookies and manufacturers’ test riders were able to take advantage of three days of free practices, with Ducati MotoGP Test Team rider Michele Pirro also taking part in it. Pirro continued to test some items introduced in the last test in November and a new aerodynamic package. Despite the scorching temperatures of the past few days, he gathered some positive first impressions on the Desmosedici GP bike, completing over 180 laps over the three days.



Thanks to the first positive feedback obtained by the rider from San Giovanni Rotondo, Bagnaia and Miller will have a solid base to start from and continue fine-tuning their Desmosedici GP22 machines in the next two days of testing scheduled on 5th and 6th February at the same track. On that occasion, the Borgo Panigale team’s official riders will take to the track with the bikes in their 2022 livery, unveiled on 31st January. On 7th February at 4pm Italian time, the official 2022 Ducati Lenovo Team Season Launch will be held online.



Michele Pirro (#51 Ducati MotoGP Test Team)

“The first test after the winter break is always very challenging, but we are satisfied with the work we were able to complete over the three days. Despite the scorching temperatures, we completed over 180 laps and tested some new things on the bike. We haven’t ridden here at Sepang for two years, and I was able to appreciate the improvements that have been made on the Desmosedici GP during this time. The feedback is positive, and we now have a good base of setup from which Pecco and Jack can start during the two days of official testing. I want to thank all the guys in the team who have worked hard during these three days of Shakedown. Now we’ll have two days to rest before returning to work on Saturday and Sunday”.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team)

“I’m very excited to get back on my Desmosedici GP finally. The last test in November at Jerez was very positive, so I hope to find the same sensations on the bike right away, despite the stop of more than two months. It’s going to be a busy couple of days, but a lot of the work has been done by Michele, so we already have a good base to work from, and luckily we have three more days in Indonesia next week to continue our program. I can’t wait to get started so that I can be as ready as possible for the start of this season!”



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team)

“I’m thrilled to be back with my team here in Sepang finally. We haven’t been in Malaysia for two years now! It’s very hot, and as always, the tropical weather will be unpredictable. Still, I hope we’ll have two days without rain, which will allow us to make the most of the available sessions to find the feeling and work on the Desmosedici GP. Michele has already lapped here earlier this week, so we will have a good starting point. I can’t wait to get back on to work”.