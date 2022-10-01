Provisional 2023 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar is here!

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 1.

The provisional 2023 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship calendar will have more races and more countries involved than ever before with 21 spread over 18 countries.

An official statement from the FIM states: Competition begins in Portugal at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in March before the Championship heads to Termas de Rio Hondo and Austin, Texas, for the Americas GP, kicking the season off in style. From there, it’s back to Jerez as the European leg begins, with the classics coming thick and fast: Le Mans will host the 1000th Grand Prix before the paddock returns to Mugello, the Sachsenring and Assen.

Kazakhstan is set to debut in July ahead of a second break in the middle of the season, with the Central Asian country becoming the 30th country to host a motorcycle Grand Prix since 1949 – and Sokol International Racetrack the 74th venue to stage a premier class race.

From there the paddock returns west for the British and Austrian GPs, ahead of a new date for the Catalan GP at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as the event moves to September. The paddock then bids farewell to Europe in Misano ahead of another flyaway stint, beginning in another new country fresh for 2023: India. Buddh International Circuit’s debut will make it the 75th venue at which the premier class have raced, and India becomes the 31st country to host a motorcycle Grand Prix.

From there, the paddock heads further east to Japan and the classic Motegi before a weekend free to gear up for a triple-header. As MotoGP™ continues to push to reduce its carbon footprint, India and Motegi mark the start of a longer stint in Asia – significantly reducing the paddock’s potential mileage. The first triple-header in Asia is Mandalika, Phillip Island and Buriram, before another weekend free to recharge ahead of the final three showdowns.

The season ends with a thriller of a triple-header: From Malaysia the journey back west begins, with Qatar hosting the penultimate race of the season under the floodlights at Lusail as the venue welcomes the sport back to the Middle East. Then, to round-out the season with its classic final fiesta of the year, the Circuit Ricardo Tormo brings the competition to a close back in Europe.

26 March Portugal Algarve International Circuit

02 April Republica Argentina Termas de Rio Hondo

16 April Americas Circuit of The Americas

30 April Spain Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto

14 May France Le Mans

11 June Italy Autodromo del Mugello

18 June Germany Sachsenring

25 June Netherlands TT Circuit Assen

09 July Kazakhstan ** Sokol International Racetrack

06 August Great Britain Silverstone Circuit

20 August Austria Red Bull Ring-Spielberg

03 September Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya

10 September San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli

24 September India** Buddh International Circuit

01 October Japan Twin Ring Motegi

15 October Indonesia Mandalika International Street Circuit

22 October Australia Phillip Island

29 October Thailand Chang International Circuit

12 November Malaysia Sepang International Circuit

19 November Qatar* Lusail International Circuit

26 November Comunitat Valenciana Comunitat Valenciana-Ricardo Tormo

* Evening Race **Subject to Homologation