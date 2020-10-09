Register here for 2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup

A collaboration between Yamaha Motor Europe, FIM Europe and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) supported by JiR (Japan Italy Racing), the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup was initially scheduled to run in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic led to its postponement, but will now join the WorldSBK calendar for six rounds each comprised of two races.

For next year, the championship is open to those aged 12 to 20 with a maximum grid capacity of 36 riders, while there will also be two wildcards per event, and all participants must be licensed by the FIM.

The Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup is the ideal first step for young riders on the ‘Road to WorldSBK’. The series will be contested exclusively aboard Yamaha’s R3 machine, a multiple race winner in the ultra-competitive FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, and will benefit from live TV broadcasting.

As it’s a fully supported championship, the riders will be provided with a race-ready Yamaha YZF-R3, a full riding package including Pirelli tyres, fuel, coaching and technical assistance for an inclusive cost of Euro (€) 27,900 per season, allowing them to simply turn up and race.

This cost includes a dedicated pre-season test at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in March, where riders will receive their race kit of helmet, leather suit, gloves, boots and Paddock Blue apparel before familiarising themselves with the Yamaha R3 ahead of the first race of the 2021 campaign.

The overall champion of the 12-race series will earn a place on the 2022 FIM Superport 300 World Championship grid with the WorldSSP300 bLU cRU team, providing they are over the minimum age of 15. Second in the standings will be offered a wildcard entry into the WorldSSP300 for the following season, as well as a 50 percent discount on their 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup registration, which will also be awarded to the rider who finishes third in the championship.

In addition, the top three riders in the series at the end of the season will secure automatic entry to Yamaha Motor Europe’s bLU cRU Masterclass event, where they will continue to learn and develop with guidance from Yamaha’s bLU cRU ambassadors.

Riders can register their interest in contesting the inaugural Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup by completing the relevant application form below:

