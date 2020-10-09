Register here for 2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup

Registration for the 2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup is Now Open to Aspiring Talents
The highly anticipated Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup will debut alongside rounds of the FIM Superbike World Championship next season, with registrations now open to young, aspiring riders looking for that first step towards the pinnacle of motorcycle racing. Registration for this unique series will run until 15th December 2020.
A collaboration between Yamaha Motor Europe, FIM Europe and Dorna WSBK Organization (DWO) supported by JiR (Japan Italy Racing), the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup was initially scheduled to run in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic led to its postponement, but will now join the WorldSBK calendar for six rounds each comprised of two races.
For next year, the championship is open to those aged 12 to 20 with a maximum grid capacity of 36 riders, while there will also be two wildcards per event, and all participants must be licensed by the FIM.
The Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup is the ideal first step for young riders on the ‘Road to WorldSBK’. The series will be contested exclusively aboard Yamaha’s R3 machine, a multiple race winner in the ultra-competitive FIM Supersport 300 World Championship, and will benefit from live TV broadcasting.
As it’s a fully supported championship, the riders will be provided with a race-ready Yamaha YZF-R3, a full riding package including Pirelli tyres, fuel, coaching and technical assistance for an inclusive cost of Euro (€) 27,900 per season, allowing them to simply turn up and race.
This cost includes a dedicated pre-season test at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in March, where riders will receive their race kit of helmet, leather suit, gloves, boots and Paddock Blue apparel before familiarising themselves with the Yamaha R3 ahead of the first race of the 2021 campaign.
The overall champion of the 12-race series will earn a place on the 2022 FIM Superport 300 World Championship grid with the WorldSSP300 bLU cRU team, providing they are over the minimum age of 15. Second in the standings will be offered a wildcard entry into the WorldSSP300 for the following season, as well as a 50 percent discount on their 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup registration, which will also be awarded to the rider who finishes third in the championship.
In addition, the top three riders in the series at the end of the season will secure automatic entry to Yamaha Motor Europe’s bLU cRU Masterclass event, where they will continue to learn and develop with guidance from Yamaha’s bLU cRU ambassadors.
Riders can register their interest in contesting the inaugural Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup by completing the relevant application form below:
FIM Europe President
This new Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup is part of our aim at FIM Europe, young riders preparing for European and World Championship racing. It fits exactly in our program. For young riders, the opportunity to compete at this level, in front of important World Championship teams and, coronavirus permitting of course, a large number of spectators, must be a dream. FIM Europe would like to thank both Yamaha Motor Europe and DWO for this opportunity.
FIM Superbike World Championship Sporting Director
After the difficult situation of 2020, the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup will go ahead in 2021, welcoming more fresh, young talent to the WorldSBK paddock. With a main focus on giving young, up-and-coming talent a chance to be part of the Road to WorldSBK projects, the competition level will be very high and very entertaining, whilst also being a Championship where riders can master their trade and grow in stature. Having one of the most iconic manufacturers in history collaborating with WorldSBK in providing support and resources to the next generation of WorldSBK stars is of great importance, whilst more on-track racing in 2021 will offer further edge-of-your-seat action.
Yamaha Motor Europe bLU cRU Racing Manager
We have been overwhelmed by the response to the new Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup for 2021. After being forced to cancel the series this year due to the coronavirus, we expect a renewed high interest from European riders looking to take their first steps on the world stage. We’ve also been pleasantly surprised by just how many riders from overseas, especially from countries in Asia and South America, see the series as the ideal stepping stone to racing in Europe. This was always our goal; to make the championship accessible to all riders, regardless of their nationality and I think the level of interest shows we’ve achieved this. FIM Europe and DWO share our goal and we are so proud of it. We are happy to be the first step on the ‘Road to WorldSBK’, marking a clear inspiration for the new generation. Young riders looking to showcase their talents to a truly international audience will need to be quick, only 36 will have the opportunity to realise their dream, registration for the inaugural Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup will close on 15th December 2020.