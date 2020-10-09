Royal Enfield BUILD TRAIN RACE American Flat Track Round 1 Results

Milwaukee, Wis October 8, 2020: After months of building and training, the four participants of BUILD TRAIN RACE put their skills on display on Friday and Saturday of the Progressive American Flat Track event at Dixie Speedway. Minnesota amateur flat track racer Jillian Deschenes took the checkered flag for both races followed by Melissa Paris, Lana MacNaughton and alternate rider Kerry Sano.

During the weekend the participants were able to spectate the AFT classes and then test their abilities on the same track at Dixie Speedway. The women raced on custom INT 650 motorcycles that they themselves built as part of the year-long program. Under the mentorship of Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team owner and racer, Johnny Lewis, the four women were able to progress their flat track acumen during multiple training sessions leading up to the Atlanta Short Track event.

“Atlanta was an amazing experience to be part of with the BTR crew,” said amateur racer and hospice nurse Jillian Deschenes. “The track was well maintained and larger than anything I had ever ridden before. I was excited to debut my INT 650 build in front of a crowd that large. I’m grateful for the opportunities Royal Enfield has given me as an amateur female flat track rider and creating a program like BTR for myself and other female motorcyclists to participate in. I’m looking forward to the next AFT event in Daytona Beach.”

“The team at Royal Enfield is proud of the effort these women have put into the BUILD TRAIN RACE program,” said Breeann Poland, Marketing Lead for Royal Enfield Americas. “2020 threw many challenges at all of us and we’re pleased that the women were able to finally showcase the motorcycles they built in a racing environment. From everyone at Royal Enfield, we want to say thank you to American Flat Track for providing a venue and platform to highlight the power of female motorcyclists in a male-dominated industry.”

The results were similar for both Friday and Saturdays races with Jillian Deschenes’ district 23 flat track experience showed immediately, followed by road racer and Moto America team owner Melissa Paris. Women’s Moto Exhibit founder Lana MacNaughton finished third while Kerry Sano, New York repair shop owner and alternate rider for Canadian builder Andrea Lothrop rounded out the field in fourth. Throughout the weekend the ladies consistently increased their pace and made continuous improvements to their built INT 650 motorcycles looking for additional speed.

The participants of the BUILD TRAIN RACE program will compete again in two weeks during the AFT Finale at Daytona Beach in a similar format to Atlanta Short Track. Two new riders will be joining the BUILD TRAIN RACE team in Florida. Malary Lee of Texas will be riding Lana MacNaughton’s INT 650, while Trisha Dahl of Minnesota will be riding Andrea Lothrop’s motorcycle this round. Ahead of the event, the ladies will participate in a final training session with Lewis at his Center Hill, Fla. facility. Due to the immense interest in the program, Royal Enfield may consider adding four new riders to the program for 2021.

Stay tuned to the Royal Enfield social media channels for more information and updates on the BULD TRAIN RACE program in the lead up the AFT season finale in Daytona.

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the mid-size motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles. Royal Enfield is a leading player in the global middleweight motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 125 dealers in North America, including the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. RENA currently offers the Bullet 500, Classic 500, Himalayan and the all new 650 Twins: INT 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles along with a range of genuine motorcycle accessories and apparel.

The Moto Anatomy x Royal Enfield team is supported by Harris Performance, SENA, Spectro Oils, Beringer Brakes, Solid Performance, EVS, ODI, Just 1, Tucker, Saddlemen, S&S Cycle, Team Lawant, Qualye Construction and Goon Glass and Rubber.