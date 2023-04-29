Bagger Racing League ® A Preview of Drag Specialties ® Battle of the Baggers 2023 Season Opener

Youngstown, OH | April 27, 2023 | BRL Newswire | Situated on the rolling countryside of Wampum, PA, the Pittsburgh International Racing Complex is set to kickoff Drag Specialties Battle of the Baggers 2023 season opener May 6th and 7th.

As much of a park as it is a racetrack, the renowned 2.78-mile natural road course will provide fans with intense, bagger racing action in addition to top local racers, race teams, sponsors, events and entertainment. Here’s what’s on tap at North America’s premier race series for custom and performance V-Twin motorcycles.

2023 DRAG SPECIALTIES

BATTLE OF THE BAGGERS SCHEDULE

May 6 (Rnd 1) Pittsburgh International Raceway

May 7 (Rnd 2) Pittsburgh International Raceway

July 15 (Rnd 3) Blackhawk Farms Raceway

July 16 (Rnd 4) Blackhawk Farms Raceway

November 18-19 (Rnd 5) Willow Springs Raceway

NEW DIGITAL RACE PLATFORM

Bagger Racing League will launch a new digital platform following the Pittsburgh race. The new hub will be the premier online destination for all things bagger racing and feature breaking news, behind the scenes coverage, plus innovative and unique opportunities to market and promote BRL racers, race teams, contributors and sponsors.

FESTIVAL OF SPEED KICK OFF PARTY

Join New Castle Harley-Davidson, presenting sponsor of Battle of the Baggers Pittsburgh, for a special Festival of Speed Kick Off Party. The party starts Wednesday, May 3rd from 4 to 8pm and everyone is welcome to attend. Local motorcycle vendors, entertainment, food, drinks as well as prize giveaways!

DOUBLE HEADER RIDE IN BIKE SHOW

Do you have a custom or performance V-Twin that deserves some attention? Here’s your chance! Join the editors of Cycle Source and the shop owners of Hardcore Cycles for a special bike show on Saturday, May 7th. The double header show is free to enter and features awards in multiple classes.

TIME TO GEAR UP WITH BAGGER RACING LEAGUE!

With the opener set to take place in Pittsburgh May 6th and 7th, it’s time to gear up for another great season with official Bagger Racing League merchandise! Available merchandise includes tee shirts, hoodies, hats and more.

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR 2023 SPONSORS!

In depth sponsor interviews and features coming soon!

Drag Specialties: Title Sponsor (2023 Series)

New Castle Harley-Davidson: Presenting Sponsor (Pittsburgh)

Metzeler Tires Pro Stock Bagger Class

Andrews Products Big Twins Class

ICON Motorsports LightWeight Twins Class

DP Brakes FS Cup Class

Zippers Performance American Twins Unlimited Class