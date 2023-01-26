Wrist injury sustained at 2023 AMA Supercross Championship San Diego

MURRIETA, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Marvin Musquin continues to recover from a wrist injury sustained prior to last weekend’s San Diego round of the 2023 AMA Supercross Championship.

The 33-year-old unfortunately sustained the injury while practicing and, as a result of that incident, will also sit out this Saturday’s first Triple Crown event of the season at Anaheim 2 on January 28.

It is expected that Musquin – who finished fourth in last year’s series – will at least miss the next few rounds of the season at this point, as he awaits further confirmation on the extent of the injury to his left wrist.

Marvin Musquin: “To have this injury that happened last Wednesday practicing this early in the season is not ideal. You prepare yourself for three months and to only race one race at Anaheim and get hurt is obviously disappointing. Right now all that I can do is wait and do everything I can to heal. There’s bone bruising and a bad sprain, but the time that I will be out for is a little bit unknown. I’ll go by feeling, day after day, week after week, and see how it goes. That’s all I can do right now.”

Anaheim 2 will see Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb enter the round positioned second in the point-standings equipped with his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, as 450SX teammate Aaron Plessinger currently sits ninth and Maximus Vohland is 12th in 250SX West.