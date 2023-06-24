Retro-Themed Event Set to Kick Off Independence Day Weekend

Kicking off the weekend on Thursday, June 29, will be amateur practice, followed by the start of amateur racing on Friday, June 30. The eve of the National will also offer a sneak peek of Saturday’s action through “Media Day,” with an exclusive riding session featuring some of the championship’s biggest names and a contingent of local pros. Friday will also signify the first gathering of the 2023 MX Sports Pro Racing Scouting Moto Combine, presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare, which will provide a showcase of the country’s top amateur prospects poised to make the transition to the pro ranks. Night-time festivities on Friday will consist of amateur racing at RedBud’s night track and a fireworks display to bring the evening to a close.

Following the action of the National on Saturday, amateur racing will continue under the lights at the night track, followed by another fireworks display. The weekend will draw to a close on Sunday, July 2, with a full slate of amateur racing on the same pro track the stars of American motocross waged battle on the day before.

No landmark celebration would be complete without the presence of some of the biggest names of motocross’ past. Local legends like six-time AMA National Champion Jeff Stanton, LaRocco’s Leap namesake Mike LaRocco, and Larry Witmer will be joined by pride of Michigan riders like Todd DeHoop and Nick Wey, while “The Bomber” himself, Mark Barnett, a two-time winner of the RedBud National, will make his first appearance at the track since his last race at “America’s Motocross Track” during the 1985 season. All of these riders cut their teeth at RedBud, from their mini-bike days all the way through the pro ranks, and became giants amongst this incredibly passionate and influential region of enthusiasts. Not to be outdone, a who’s who of fellow racing icons will join the celebration, including Roger DeCoster, Broc Glover, Gunnar Lindstrom and Johnny O’Mara, in addition to recent stars like Trey Canard and Ryan Dungey. Rick Walsworth, the actual poster boy of the first RedBud National in 1974 will be in attendance, as will the 500cc winner from that inaugural event, Mike Hartwig.