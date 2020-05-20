RIDE 4 Video Game Schools Riders to Graduate from MotoGP and MXGP to Road Bikes

Yamaha Motor, Milestone’s main partner for the highly anticipated RIDE 4 video game, is an iconic motorcycle brand with a deep heritage and a successful racing history. Its key values – innovation, excitement, confidence, emotion and close ties with customers – mirror perfectly Milestone’s vision for RIDE 4, where players across the world will enjoy an authentic and breath-taking experience when the game launches on 8 October 2020.

Based in Milan, Italy, Milestone is the leading motorcycle and motorsport video game developer and is behind the official MotoGP and MXGP games, having also previously created the Superbike World Championship and FIA World Rally Championship games.

Since 2015, it has developed the RIDE series, attracting more than 1.5 million players, and is collaborating with Yamaha Motor for the upcoming edition demonstrating a closer bond between real world and virtual motorcycle racing.

The virtual world has been at the forefront of motorsport lately, with RIDE 4 giving both casual and serious gamers a platform to showcase their abilities in one of the most sophisticated motorcycle racing games coming to the market.

Yamaha Motor has been a pioneer in the rise in eSports and last year became one of the first to offer official support to MotoGP eSports rider Lorenzo Daretti, known online as Trastevere73. For RIDE 4, the legendary Yamaha R1 will feature on the front cover, but their collaboration goes much further than that.

In the game, all bikes, including Yamaha’s range, have been created using CAD and 3D scans of real-world models to ensure every single detail is replicated. Yamaha has worked carefully with Milestone to give detailed feedback and improve the overall realism, bringing some of the manufacturer’s most iconic Supersport models to life.

Lovers of The Dark Side of Japan and Hyper Naked motorcycle range will also be catered for with dedicated challenges, special Dark Hero leathers and more. Further activities and events will follow to bring together a new generation of fans and continue to bridge the gap between online and real-world racing.

RIDE 4 has introduced an all-new Career mode as players get to choose their own motorcycle racing path, with their actions uniquely affecting which in-game events they can take part in. Dedicated multiplayer servers also mean that players’ online experience is smooth and stimulating, while customization of bikes and riders remains a key component.

New features also include the Endurance mode, designed solely for virtual racing experts looking for a complete simulation, with Milestone also introducing dynamic lighting and weather, as well as pit stops, tire and fuel management to replicate all aspects of what a real racer experiences.

RIDE 4 will officially launch on 8 October 2020 for PlayStation®4, Xbox One and Windows PC/STEAM. For more information check out the official RIDE 4 trailer , visit www.milestone.it and stay up to date via their social media channels.

Paolo Pavesio – Director of Marketing and Motorsport, Yamaha Motor Europe:

“Racing and adrenaline have been part of the Yamaha DNA since our foundation 65 years ago. This is why it has been almost natural to partner with Milestone, one of the biggest names in the global motorcycling gaming industry.

We strive to give excitement and emotion to our customers and to all motorcycle lovers, always staying close to what “revs” them inside. With Milestone and RIDE4 we also innovate our approach, reaching out to new fans that have a shared passion for motorcycles, be that in the virtual or the physical world. The love is one and we welcome these riders to our family.

Being among the pioneers in the rising eSports world (with Trastevere73 as the official Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP rider) we bring our involvement in gaming to the next level with RIDE4 and the variety of unique activities planned on and off-line for the following year.”

Luisa Bixio – CEO of Milestone:

“When we launched the RIDE franchise our main goal was to create a unique IP (Intellectual Property) for all two-wheel lovers; today – five years later – the astonishing realism of its visuals, the depth of its gameplay and this great partnership with Yamaha Motor, confirm we’ve worked in the right direction to create the ultimate two-wheel racing experience.”