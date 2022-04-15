A very happy Easter to all those to visit Total Motorcycle this long weekend. May Easter blessing rain down upon you. Welcome to Inspiration Friday: Easter Fuel for Life. It’s not only Easter that will inspire you but TMW also brings you thrilling and beautiful routes in fascinating countries on a motorcycle, venturing to remote corners of our planet or testing your own limits with fast laps on the race track with BMW‘s Fuel for Life! Fuel for Life and Easter, what a great combination no?

BMW Motorrad presents the Fuel For Life platform – From travel to race track – the fascinating portal for BMW Motorrad experiences.

Enjoying thrilling and beautiful routes in fascinating countries on a motorcycle, venturing to remote corners of our planet or testing your own limits with fast laps on the race track – these and many more BMW Motorrad experiences will be available on the new online portal “Fuel For Life”, which will initially feature the two categories “Travel” and “Training”.

Depending on your individual budget and how much time is available, Fuel For Life allows you to choose exactly the right offer from a wide range of routes and destinations. Right after having finished researching the routes and destinations, the customer is referred to the appropriate BMW Motorrad partner for booking.

Travel: From “The Great Getaway” to “Follow The Trails”.

For the 2022 motorcycling season, “The Great Getaway” offers three inspiring destinations for a perfect getaway trip. In Costa Rica, Portugal and the USA, you can indulge in motorcycling pleasures for 8 days in the saddle and enjoy the feel of pure heritage on motorcycles from the BMW R 18 range. Customers are accompanied by professional tour guides, with select hotel accommodation and meals as well as a support vehicle.

As the groups per tour only include a small number of like-minded participants, the 150 to 200 kilometre long daily stages can be completed quickly and yet in a relaxed manner, so that the tour participants can share the day’s experiences in the evening at leisure. The “Urban Day” also offers an intensive shared experience, where participants immerse themselves fully in the bustle of world-famous cities: San José in Costa Rica, Lisbon in Portugal as well as Portland in Oregon, USA.

The “Great Getaway” is already underway in Costa Rica. In Portugal (bookable now) the tours will take place from April to June 2022 and in the USA (bookable soon) from August to October 2022. The tours offer unforgettable riding pleasure combined with impressive experiences.

“Follow The Trails” is the ultimate off-road adventure that takes customers to remote and undiscovered locations of the International GS Trophy. Off the beaten track, the participants follow in the footsteps of the GS Trophy teams and explore unspoilt landscapes on BMW GS models (R 1250 GS, F 750 GS, F 850 GS) – in Mongolia, Albania and Thailand.

Training: Race track experiences guided by experts.

The “Racing School Europe”, on the other hand, offers fast-paced action on supersports bikes such as the BMW S 1000 RR and M 1000 RR. At world-famous MotoGP and WorldSBK circuits such as Mugello in Italy, the “Circuit Ricardo Tormo” in Valencia, Spain, or “Motorland Aragon”, also located in Spain, you can improve your riding skills with the help of professional instructors. Whether you are a beginner, advanced or semi-pro – learning in small groups allows riders at every level to receive precisely the right training.

The wide range of “Fuel For Life” offers for BMW Motorrad experiences is initially available for Europe, but will be steadily expanded in the coming months and, in addition to “Travel” and “Training”.

MOMENTS BECOMING MEMORIES IS FUEL FOR LIFE Whether perfectly organized motorcycling trips to the most beautiful places in the world or trainings on world championship circuits: Fuel For Life is your starting point for unique motorcycling experiences. On the other side of the world or right outside your front door. Always passionate, inspiring and outstanding in quality and service – just like you are used to from BMW. Get ready to explore endless possibilities.

A TROPICAL PARADISE

COSTA RICA – SHEER BIODIVERSITY

Mountain ranges and rainforests, fertile valleys and gorgeous, sandy beaches: Costa Rica is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places on earth. Vibrant colours, a rich flora and fauna as well as a vast range of outdoor activities. In addition, the locals are welcoming, sincerely happy people. A tour of this Central American gem is a diverse treat for motorcyclitss. Whether it’s along the coast or through dense mountain forests – a new, wonderful view awaits you behind every turn.

THIS IS WHAT IS WAITING FOR YOU

Experience “pura vida” on a motorcycle

In Costa Rica, a tropical paradise awaits you featuring jungles, volcanoes, waterfalls and beautiful beaches. You’ll discover surfer spots and coffee plantations, experience the sheer wilderness and taste of exotic fruit and freshly ground coffee. Look forward to an unforgettable time by the campfire or enjoy fantastic sunsets and feel “pura vida” right away.

THROUGH DENSE FORESTS AND FANTASTIC TURNS

CZECH REPUBLIC’S LEGENDARY RACE TRACK

The Masaryk race track (Czech: Masaryk okruh) or Masarykring is now known as Automotodromo Brno. Originally, there were once two motorsport racetracks near the Czech city of Brno. The former 29-kilometre circuit incorporated public roads, attracting top teams and drivers/riders in the 1930s with events such as the Masaryk Grand Prix. The track was named after the first President of Czechoslovakia, Tomé Masaryk. The current race track was inaugurated in 1986, and it has been the venue of the annual Czech motorcycle Grand Prix ever since. It has been the most famous car race in the country since 1950 and the championship has been part of the World Grand Prix since 1965.

THIS IS WHAT IS WAITING FOR YOU

Fly in and ride

Simply arrive and join one of our race track training sessions. Our partner will provide you with the latest BMW S 1000 RR and all the riding equipment. Mechatronics technicians take care of petrol, tyres and everything else so you can get on the bike straight away. Optional upgrades to slick tyres and tyre warmers available. You want to ride your own motorcycle? Not a problem.

CHASING THE INT. GS TROPHY 2022

EXPERIENCE YOUR OWN PERSONAL ADVENTURE

Wild, rugged and magical: Albania is a country of contrasts with its dense forests, fantastic beaches and beautiful landscapes. Experience a mix of vast mountain ridges, rugged rock faces and dense forests, hilly landscapes and medieval cities on your tour. Albania also offers picturesque, sandy beaches. This is what makes the country a uniquely appealing destination for your very own GS Trophy.

THIS IS WHAT IS WAITING FOR YOU

Off-road at its best

Albania is rich in flora, fauna and culture. However, it is especially rich in challenging off-road routes. You can look forward to discovering this as yet quite unknown beauty on GS bikes. While taking the daily routes of the BMW Motorrad Int. GS Trophy, you will experience Albania in a very authentic way, meet locals who will be delighted to chat to you and find out what #SpiritofGS means to us.

THE HOME OF MOTOGP AND WORLD SUPERBIKE

PACKED WITH TURNS AND GRADIENTS

The MotoGP and World Superbike series have called this fast and technically demanding race track their home for years. MotorLand Aragón in Alcañiz, Spain, is a must for motorsport fans with its 5,344 metre long track, designed by German architect Hermann Tilke. From the home straight, the route elevates by around 50 metres to its highest point before dropping again on turns 8 and 9 with a gradient of 7.2%. What’s more, the back straight with a length of more than one kilometre is a real challenge in terms of maximum speed, as part of which you can get the most out of the S 1000 RR.

THIS IS WHAT IS WAITING FOR YOU

World-champion experience

A training programme has been developed in collaboration with two-time superbike world champion Troy Corser that is perfect for both beginners and advanced riders.

YOUR TOUR IN THE LAND OF EXPLORERS

PORTUGAL IS A PARADISE FOR BIKERS

In Portugal, you will experience the feeling of unlimited freedom on your motorcycle. This country in south-western Europe has a lot to offer in a small space: fascinating landscapes, countless sights, a unique cultural heritage, excellent cuisine and world-famous wines. The incredible hospitality and mild climate all year round make Portugal the ideal destination. At The Great Getaway, you can enjoy this diversity at the highest level while riding a BMW R 18. Relaxed cruising along the most beautiful routes, getting to know hidden places, exciting people and looking forward to an unforgettable time.

THIS IS WHAT IS WAITING FOR YOU

Discover Portugal on two wheels

From Lisbon, we head along the coast, past Europe’s westernmost point to one of the oldest university cities in the world, into the beautiful Douro valley. Winding mountain roads lead you to Portugal’s highest mountain and country roads lined with cork trees take you back to Lisbon through the most impressive landscapes.

FREEDOM IS NOT JUST A WORD

EXPERIENCE FREEDOM: PACIFIC NORTH-WEST

You’ll experience the American Way of Life in a very special way along the Pacific coast in the north-west of the USA. A tour of three states packed with fantastic experiences: along rugged coastlines and breathtaking mountain routes, you will experience traditional craftsmanship and the Mount Rainier National Park as well as the Mount St. Helen’s National Volcanic Monument. Typical barbecues and outdoor glamping are just as much part of the tour as is soaking up that urban feeling in Portland and Seattle. Cruise from one highlight to the next on a BMW R 18 and experience the perfect combination of vibrant cities and outdoor lifestyle in a relaxed way.

THIS IS WHAT IS WAITING FOR YOU

Discover the north-western United States on two wheels

You’ll experience the American Way of Life of the north-west between Washington and Oregon: for example, the breathtaking Mount Rainier volcano or on tours through ancient forests, wine-growing regions or along the fantastic coast. However, urban life is never far away: delve into the vibrant megacities of Seattle and Portland.

LIKE NO OTHER

THE HEART OF GERMAN MOTORSPORT CULTURE

Hockenheim is considered one of Germany’s best-known and most popular race tracks. Hockenheimring was built in 1932 and was originally known as the “triangular course”. Since then, the track has undergone many redesigns with the last one dating back to 2002. This former WorldSBK and F1 track is a real challenge for both professional and amateur racers. The exciting layout with the famous Parabolica turn is the ultimate challenge for many riders and drivers.

THIS IS WHAT IS WAITING FOR YOU

World-champion experience

CHASING THE INT. GS TROPHY 2018

EXPERIENCE YOUR OWN PERSONAL ADVENTURE

Rugged landscapes, steppes, deserts, genuine wilderness and centuries-old nomad culture far from mass tourism: Mongolia is a fascinating country. And it will be even more exciting to ride a BMW GS along original BMW Motorrad Int. GS Trophy routes. You will rediscover yourself and your bike right here, between white cliffs, pastel-coloured hills and breathtaking rock formations.

THIS IS WHAT IS WAITING FOR YOU

Off-road at its best

Mongolia offers an unexpected variety of off-road possibilies. You can look forward to discovering all the different landscapes on GS bikes. While taking the daily routes of the BMW Motorrad Int. GS Trophy, you will experience Mongolia in a very authentic way, meet locals who will be delighted to chat to you and find out what #SpiritofGS means to us.

THRILLS ALL THE WAY

THE SOMEWHAT DIFFERENT “STROLL IN THE FOREST”

In the middle of the forest – and at maximum speed. The 3.7 km long Anneau du Rhin race track in Alsace is surrounded by dense greenery. An atmosphere that only looks inviting at first glance. If you then head to this track with its 180-degree hairpins, sharp 90-degree turns and a home straight that is more than a kilometre long, it will make your heart race. Fast, flowing sections requiring a host of riding styles repeatedly follow on from challenging sections requiring lots of accelerating and braking. In brief: this race track is just fun!

THIS IS WHAT IS WAITING FOR YOU

World-champion experience

AT THE HEART OF THE RACE, AT THE HEART OF NATURE

SPRINTS BACKED BY AN ALPINE PANORAMA

Anyone hearing Salzburg and merely thinking Mozart and classical music festivals has not yet seen this fantastic race track at the heart of Salzkammergut. And we can only recommend you head down there as quickly as possible. With its ultra-fast sections and the famous “Memphis” turn – one of the fastest right-hand turns on the world’s sprint circuits – Salzburgring has enjoyed the status of being a kind of pilgrimage venue for motorsport enthusiasts since 1969. Natural grandstands above the race track provide a breathtaking view of the race track with a length of approximately 4.2 kilometres, featuring 12 turns that are not only very fast, but also challenging when it comes to handling them.

THIS IS WHAT IS WAITING FOR YOU

World-champion experience

ENDLESS TURNS

A DREAM SET IN TUSCAN HILLS

Mugello – a name that sets motorsport enthusiasts’ hearts racing. The characteritsics of the track with its extremely smooth combinations of turns guarantee very fast lap times. The track follows Tuscany’s hilly landscapes, thus adding an extra thrill. Consequently, it’s hardly surprising then that Mugello is one of the favourite tracks of many MotoGP riders, including nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi. With a total length of around 5.2 kilometres, Mugello is not only the venue of DTM and MotoGP races, but is also often used for Formula 1 testing.

THIS IS WHAT IS WAITING FOR YOU

World-champion experience

CHASING THE INT. GS TROPHY 2016

EXPERIENCE YOUR OWN PERSONAL ADVENTURE

The country where you are always greeted with a smile is an absolute dream destination for motorcyclits. Thailand’s subtropical mountain ranges on the border with Myanmar are breathtaking. It is especially fun to explore this landscape along tight tracks and gravel roads. From Chiang Mai in the mountainous north, we follow the trails of the Int. GS Trophy South East Asia 2016: six days through Thailand’s hidden mountain and river landscapes. Simply one of a kind.

THIS IS WHAT IS WAITING FOR YOU

Off-road at its best

Thailand is rich in flora and fauna and has a great variety of off-road routes to offer. You can look forward to discovering exotic and hidden corners on GS bikes. While taking the daily routes of the BMW Motorrad Int. GS Trophy, you will experience Thailand in a very authentic way, meet locals who will be delighted to chat to you and find out what #SpiritofGS means to us.

THE ALL-ROUNDER CIRCUIT

THIS IS WHERE MOTORSPORT HitsORY WAS MADE

Many GP and F1 races have already taken place at this legendary race track. You can say without exaggeration that it is an absolute must for any motorsport enthusiast. The impressive grandstand stretches along the home straight. As soon as you get onto the track, you are aware that you’ll experience something special here. With long straights and a variety of turns, the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is considered an all-rounder circuit. Learning here is particularly easy – however, two turns require a certain level of respect. Besides, Barcelona is not far away. A city that offers plenty of attractions after the training.

THIS IS WHAT IS WAITING FOR YOU

Fly in and ride

Simply arrive and join one of our race track training sessions. Our partner will provide you with the latest BMW S 1000 RR and all the riding equipment. Mechatronics technicians take care of petrol, tyres and everything else so you can get on the bike straight away. Optional upgrades to slick tyres and tyre warmers available. You want to ride your own motorcycle? Not a problem.