Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team confirms rookie will fill-in for team

September 3, 2021 Michael Le Pard News 0

Joshua Varize - Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Fill-In

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team has confirmed that rookie Joshua Varize will fill-in for the team’s 250MX efforts, alongside team rider RJ Hampshire, at the last two rounds of the 2021 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Varize, a Southern California native, will make his fill-in debut with the team this Saturday at the familiar Pala National but he’s no stranger to the 250MX class as he holds a coveted spot inside the top-20 in his first full season of professional motocross. With career-best finishes hovering just outside the top-10, Varize has delivered solid results thus far, scoring points in all 20 motos of his rookie outdoor season.
The team’s decision comes after battling an ongoing bout with injury and illness the season, which has unfortunately sidelined 250 riders Jalek Swoll and Stilez Robertson, as well as 450 riders Dean Wilson, Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne throughout the summer.
