Long title for Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson Great Relay & Festival of Motorcycling 2021 this week but it is two great inspiring motorcycle events happening at the same time you may not know about! The 2021 Devitt MCN Festival revs into action for the ultimate outdoor bike show plus Harley-Davidson Great Relay ‘21 finale! After three months, 20,000 kilometres and more than €50,000 (£42,750) raised for charity, the Harley-Davidson Great Relay ‘21 comes to a fitting end at its London starting point this weekend. Back in May, the first intrepid HOG riders set out from England’s capital on the all-new Harley-Davidson Pan America, passing on the bike and a relay baton at the end of each leg.

The continent-spanning tour has taken on all manner of roads as the riders swept across Luxembourg, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Ireland before returning to the four nations of the UK.

150 HOG chapters have been involved, totalling more than 40,000 members, all raising much-needed money for Two Wheels For Life – a charity which provides motorcycles to transport healthcare in countries in Africa. The gruelling relay has been the perfect platform to showcase the comfort, reliability and all-terrain qualities of the new Pan America which has eaten up the miles.

After crossing fjords, the Arctic Circle and the home of a certain Father Christmas, the relay ends where it began, at Warr’s Harley-Davidson in London on Saturday 21st August. Donations can still be made here, with the target of €75,000 (£64,135) well within sight. That would enable Two Wheels For Life to purchase, maintain and fuel a fleet of 15 motorbikes for transporting vaccines and providing outreach healthcare.

TWO WHEELS FOR LIFE

We are fortunate that we can ride for pleasure and that healthcare is always close by. In other countries, healthcare is a lot more difficult to reach.

There, a motorcycle is not a luxury, but of vital importance. That is why The Great Relay supports the aid organization Two Wheels For Life. Since 1989 they have been using motorcycles in African countries as a means of transport for healthcare. On their motorbikes, they educate and vaccinate communities, transport medicines and vaccines, support local doctors and provide more or better access to healthcare for as many as 47 million people. They also play a large role in the current crisis.

Will you support us?

Donate, or became a fundraiser!

For every person that donates a minimal amount of € 50, an exclusive Great Relay patch will await them at the local H-D dealership. You can donate money to an individual fundraiser or your local fundraising chapter.

For every individual fundraiser who collects €250 or more, we have a unique Great Relay medal ready, a real collector’s item! We also have great prizes for the 3 individual fundraisers that raise the most money:

– 1st PRIZE: A FULLY ARRANGED 7-DAY TRIP FOR 2 PEOPLE TO THE GAMBIA

– 2nd PRIZE: GoPro Hero 9, worth €480.

– 3rdPRIZE: TomTom rider 550, worth €330.

Work together! Donate, or became a fundraiser!

And we also have prizes for the fundraising chapters! The 3 chapters that raise the most money get a great surprise package with cool prizes for the entire chapter, such as:

– MotoGP tickets

– Two Wheels for Life t-shirts

– H-D goodies, and much more

– Every chapter that raises € 1000 or more, receives a large Great Relay medal.

Available from 15/3/21-15/8/21. 18+, Chapters within Benelux, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, or UK only. Participants must register as a fundraiser, fundraise for Two Wheels for Life, and donate the amount raised through their fundraising account. One entry per chapter. Participants cannot donate their own money – fundraising is required.



The Devitt MCN Festival of Motorcycling 2021

The 2021 Devitt MCN Festival revs into action this September 4-5 at the East of England Arena – join us for the ultimate outdoor bike show!

Test ride the latest 2021 bikes: Hundreds of test rides will be available to try over the weekend including bikes from BMW, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, Royal Enfield, Triumph, Yamaha and Zero.

Moped Mayhem returns: Known for its wild racing, huge grid, madcap machines and raucous paddock atmosphere, it doesn’t get more grass roots than Moped Mayhem! Don’t miss the action on Sunday 5th September in the Live Action Arena – sponsored by Indian Motorcycle.

New! The British Mini Bike championship will be showcasing demonstration laps at the Festival

Non-stop racing action: The Live Action Arena – sponsored by Indian Motorcycle will be packed with non stop day-time racing action from the DTRA

Looking for new riding gear? Find great deals and bargains on biking kit & accessories – head to the NEW MCN Bargain Barn

Stunt shows: Watch jaw-dropping stunt displays from the best in the business

Club Zone: Browse the UK’s best club displays

Autojumble returns! Looking for an elusive part to finally finish that project bike? You’re in luck. The autojumble is back for this year and there will be project bikes and spares for machines of all sizes and ages. Email Peter Rosenburg at [email protected] to book an autojumble plot.

Two-strokes galore: Yamaha’s beloved RD LC was forty years old in 2020 and we’re creating an extra special belated birthday party at the

Festival with a classic two-stroke display, fire ups and stage talks.

Camp for the weekend: Grab your tent and make a weekend of it! Campers get early entry into the show plus access to the evening entertainment – sponsored by Indian Motorcycle.

TEST RIDE 2021 BIKES

Bring your helmet and be a part of it. Check out the latest new bikes or book a free test ride on your dream machine.

BAG A BARGAIN

Head to the NEW MCN Bargain Barn to find great deals on kit and accessories.

NEW! EXTREME BIKE BATTLE

Combining BMX, Trials and a high flying FMX show, Extreme Bike Battle is one of the most thrilling stunt shows in the UK.

NEW FOR 2021 – MOPED MAYHEM

On Sunday 5th September, the madcap endurance race that was the highlight of the old BMF shows in the 1980s and 90s is making its long awaited comeback at the Festival. Known for its wild racing, huge grid, eclectic machines and raucous paddock atmosphere, it doesn’t get more grass roots than Moped Mayhem!

NEW FOR 2021 – BRITISH MINI BIKES

One of the most vibrant and exciting race series in the UK, the British Mini Bike championship will be showcasing demonstration laps at the Festival. With riders competing from just seven years old the skill is jaw dropping and inspirational in equal measure.

NEW FOR 2021 – TWO-STROKE DISPLAY

Yamaha’s beloved RD LC was forty years old in 2020 and we’re creating an extra special belated birthday party at the Festival with a classic two-stroke display, fire ups and stage talks. Registration for this display has now closed and we will be in touch with successful applicants.

LIVE ACTION ARENA

The Live Action Arena – Sponsored by Indian Motorcycle is packed with two full days of day-time racing including flat track endurance racing from the Dirt Track Riders Association. New this year – Moped Mahem take to the track on Sunday 5th Sept.

JAW-DROPPING STUNTS

From Two Brothers Racing Stunt Team – sponsored by Michelin, the adrenaline fuelled and all action street bike team that specialise in drifting. The riders Toddy and Vandal are a class apart. Vandal has been the UK street bike freestyle champion three times and holds a Guinness world record while Toddy was the 2016 UK Champion so expect the very best.

AUTOJUMBLE RETURNS

From garage clearouts to professional stalls the autojumble is making a comeback to this year’s Festival. Pitches are still available to book.

CLUB ZONE

Club stands are a huge part of the Festival and they always have a ton of bikes on display. From classics to customs, sportsbikes to trikes it’s the perfect opportunity to catch up with mates or make some new ones.

CAMP FOR THE WEEKEND

Make a weekend of it, camp for the weekend and get access to the evening entertainment – sponsored by Indian Motorcycles.



