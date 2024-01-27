Preparation for 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship at Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto

Gardner Completes Productive First Test

Remy Gardner returned to action with a two-day test between 24th-25th January at the Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto, Spain in preparation of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha rider enjoyed two days on track in the Spanish sun, clocking 159 laps in total throughout the test sessions.

On the first day, Gardner completed 82 laps, finding good vibes to cross the line fifth fastest with a time of 1’39.679 (lap 21/83). On day two, Gardner focused mostly on testing different solutions to maximise his feeling on the Yamaha R1. The Australian rider was able to improve his laptime to 1’38.871 (lap 74/76) to finish eighth on the overall standings.

Dominique Aegerter was forced to sit out the first test of the 2024 season in Jerez after being diagnosed with a viral infection on arrival in Spain. Aegerter will also miss the two-day Portimao test next week, instead following medical advice to return home to Switzerland and focus fully on his recovery ahead of the opening race in Australia, which takes place one month from now.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team will now move to Portimao, Portugal, for one more test session with Remy Gardner on 29th-30th January.

Remy Gardner (1’38.871)

“Overall it’s been a positive two-days of testing, it’s definitely good to be back on the bike. I had good feelings and we made a lot of laps, almost 160 in total. On the second day our focus was on testing new solutions and we’ll now checking the data to put the pieces together. I cannot wait to be back testing in Portimao, it’ll be another good test session to increase our performance ahead of the opening round of the season.”