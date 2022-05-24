Ducati and SAP together for collaboration based on shared desire to improve and enrich the experiences of passionate customers through excellent cutting-edge products and services

Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati: “Having a partner like SAP at our side will allow us to make our supply chain, so complex and subject to transformation in recent years, even more flexible and responsive thanks to the most innovative software solutions”

SAP becomes Official Partner with Ducati Lenovo Team for 2022 MotoGP season



Borgo Panigale/Vimercate, May 24 2022 – SAP and Ducati announce a global collaboration agreement that sees the Italian motorcycle manufacturer choose RISE with SAP to enable an important business transformation that will involve the main company processes.



A strategic collaboration based on technology and processes, but also on a shared desire to improve and enrich the experiences of passionate Ducati customers through innovation excellence and cutting-edge products and services.



Technology and innovation are essential elements in Ducati’s DNA. With SAP, the Italian company aims to be at the forefront in technological solutions at the service of company processes. The intent is to create an intelligent business network with suppliers and partners, extending the digitalization of processes and enhancing the accuracy and timeliness of information. These are necessary to guarantee the centrality of its passionate customers in all processes, and to respond effectively and efficiently to an increasingly complex global supply system.



To achieve these goals, Ducati will also adopt the SAP Commerce Cloud solution for Ducati’s online business management and SAP Integrated Business Planning (IBP) for agile supply chain planning, that will lead to an extended and integrated digital supply chain.



“Our passionate customers have always been at the center of the company strategy, and we try to offer them the best possible experience in the world of two wheels. We rely heavily on innovation and technology to be at the forefront of our business processes, as we are in product development,” said Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati. “Supply chains are increasingly complex and subject to transformation in recent years. Having a partner like SAP at our side will allow Ducati to make the supply chain even more flexible, responsive and integrated, connecting the needs of Ducatisti better and better to the logic of supply and production.”



“The Ducati brand is synonymous with excellence and is known all over the world for the quality of its products and for the competitiveness it expresses in every race. Ducati has the highest standards for their Customer’s Experience and operates a sophisticated Supply Chain, therefore end-to-end process integration and high availability are essential. By combining our strengths and bringing all our innovative know-how with CX, Supply Chain and RISE with SAP, we could not be prouder to be on this business transformation journey together. Customer Experience today represents everything, and Ducati wants to put CX even more at the center of its operations”, commented Emmanuel Raptopoulos, President, EMEA South SAP. “Working alongside Ducati in the MotoGP world championship as Official Partner of the Ducati Lenovo Team is a tremendous honor for SAP. The power and excellence of Ducati motorcycles, combined with the best of SAP innovation, are a winning combination”.



The collaboration between the two companies also extends to the world of racing, an area in which technological development and innovation have always been driven to excellence. SAP joins the Official Partners of the Ducati Lenovo Team in MotoGP for the 2022 season.





