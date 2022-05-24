John Penton GNCC Millfield & West Hare Scrambles La Pine Results

The 7th stop on the GNCC calendar brought the series to Millfield, OH for the John Penton GNCC. The event is hosted at the old running facility on the schedule. The weekend had its share of rain and thunderstorms, making the course muddy for the riders. Evan Smith had a fantastic start grabbing the holeshot in the XC2 race. He was riding quite well and was the leader through 1½ laps. He battled for the lead until lap 4 when he got tangled with another rider, knocking him back down the pack. Evan proved capable today even with a 7th-place finish. Jon Johnson didn’t get off to a crisp start but was able to ride steady all day pushing forward to a 6th-place finish. In the XC3 race, Jay Lipscomb was 4th heading into the woods and was able to get into the lead a couple miles into the race. However, soon after a deep ravine took out his rear tire dashing his hopes of a podium finish. The team will take the good and learn from the bad heading into Pennsylvania for round 8 in a couple of weeks.
Results:
Jon Johnson
6th Place – XC2
Evan Smith
7th Place – XC2
Jay Lipscomb
9th Place – XC3
Photos: Ken Hill
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“I had an okay day at the John Penton with a mid-pack start. I was able to keep a steady pace and work my way up all day and ended up bringing home 6th place.”
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“It was a great day at the John Penton. I got off the line well with a holeshot and led the first 2 laps and at one time even the adjusted time overall. I battled for a podium for 2 hours but due to some mistakes on my part I faded back hard. I look forward to resting up and continuing our upward trend at the Mason Dixon GNCC!”
Jay Lipscomb
Factory 125 RR
“I got off to a decent start headed into the woods in 4th place. I got the lead after a couple of miles but hit a deep ravine at the third-mile mark that busted my rear wheel. Tough break but happy with the start of my race and looking forward to building off that.”
West Hare Scrambles
Round 3
La Pine, OR
May 22nd, 2022
Round three of the West Hare Scrambles took us to Northern Oregon for the Heppner Hare Scrambles. The area had received rain a week ago setting up for some ideal riding conditions. Factory rider, Zane Roberts didn’t get a great start but made up to it and got to the front. He battled with leader all day but ultimately fell just short of catching him to settle for a 2nd place finish on the day. Zane sits a few points off from the top spot on the series standings and is in great position to chase the championship.
Results:
Zane Roberts
2nd Place – Pro
Photos: Mary Rinell
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“Round 3 of the AMA WHS this weekend was pretty solid! Some rain in the days leading up to the race made for some epic conditions, with mud bogs in some spots and dust in others. I got off to a poor start but quickly made passes and got into second early on. Played cat and mouse for the lead for about two hours but eventually lost touch with the leader later on in the race. Overall, a solid weekend but I know I have more in the tank and want to be on the top step of the podium.”
