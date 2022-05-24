John Penton GNCC Millfield & West Hare Scrambles La Pine Results

The 7th stop on the GNCC calendar brought the series to Millfield, OH for the John Penton GNCC. The event is hosted at the old running facility on the schedule. The weekend had its share of rain and thunderstorms, making the course muddy for the riders. Evan Smith had a fantastic start grabbing the holeshot in the XC2 race. He was riding quite well and was the leader through 1½ laps. He battled for the lead until lap 4 when he got tangled with another rider, knocking him back down the pack. Evan proved capable today even with a 7th-place finish. Jon Johnson didn’t get off to a crisp start but was able to ride steady all day pushing forward to a 6th-place finish. In the XC3 race, Jay Lipscomb was 4th heading into the woods and was able to get into the lead a couple miles into the race. However, soon after a deep ravine took out his rear tire dashing his hopes of a podium finish. The team will take the good and learn from the bad heading into Pennsylvania for round 8 in a couple of weeks. Results: