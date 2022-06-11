Locatelli Sixth in Scorching Misano Race 1 as Razgatlıoğlu Retires from Podium Fight

Andrea Locatelli rode to a solid sixth position as Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK teammate Toprak Razgatlıoğlu retired from the battle for a podium position due to an electrical problem in Race 1 at Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”, in Italy today.

After qualifying second-fastest this morning for the fourth round of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship, Razgatlıoğlu led the opening race from the front, before settling into a rhythm behind main rivals Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) and Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki). The Turkish ace was building momentum to make a move on Rea to retake second place when an electrical problem in the bike’s charging circuit halted his challenge at Turn 16 on Lap 13.

Teammate Locatelli was the first Yamaha to finish in sixth position, taking valuable points to work towards solidifying fourth place in the Riders’ Championship. “Loka” hopes to improve tomorrow with further set-up changes to maximise results at his home round this weekend.

Tomorrow is another day for Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK, with two more races in an action-packed Sunday following a short 15-minute Warm-Up session at 09:00 (CEST). The 10-lap Superpole Race will take place at the usual time of 11:00 with Race 2 at the later start time of 15:15.

Andrea Locatelli: P6

“It was not the best race for me today, because in the end it was really difficult during the race and also the feeling with the bike was not amazing. I don’t know why yet, because when we arrived here, we worked very well and the feeling with the bike was so good. But, today the conditions were completely different so probably we can do something more to adapt to this higher temperature. In any case, we have two more races, we have some data to work with tonight and we can prepare the bike for tomorrow. I want to try and close the gap and stay more with the front group.”

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu: DNF

“I was fighting with Bautista and Johnny for the podium, waiting for the last six or seven laps because already the grip started to drop – Alvaro was very fast but I saw Johnny’s tyre start to drop and maybe I have a chance to catch him. After the technical problem it’s not possible to fight for the podium so today for me was not a good day, but tomorrow we try our best again. Not an easy race for everyone in the very hot conditions. I am not thinking about the championship, I know there is a bigger gap but I just focus on first win and we will see. I will try my best again tomorrow, I know Bautista is strong, but we will try.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal, Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK:

“Obviously, an extremely disappointing outcome to Race 1 here in Misano. The victory, frankly speaking, was out of our reach today in these temperatures and with the three key acceleration points on this circuit, Bautista and his package were just too strong in terms of raw speed. But, potentially Toprak could have had a good fight for P2. Toprak’s guys will regroup for tomorrow to improve the chassis package for the hot conditions, as well as ensure that today’s issue is not repeated. Loka rode a strong race, but suffered from a lack of grip and some small set-up problems due to today’s 55-degree track temperatures. As always, he rode very solidly and did his best right to the very end. Top six was not bad but it’s below his aspirations and we’ll try for more tomorrow.”