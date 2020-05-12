Sim Racing: VIRTUAL MotoGP CONTINUES AT MISANO THIS WEEKEND

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 11.

Virtual MotoGP™ continues this weekend at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, where Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir will be in action in the MotoGP class on his GSX-RR alongside FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup riders.

This popular alternative of live online racing initiative from MotoGP™ promoters Dorna Sports has become incredibly popular worldwide in this time of the crisis and total lockdown from global motorcycle racing.

The Red Bull Virtual Grand Prix of Spain at the beginning of May was digital spectacular, with all three classes (MotoGP™. Moto2™ and Moto3™) lining up for the first time ever to fight it out at the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto in Andalusia. As well as the broadcast itself, another 1000 pieces of digital content related to the event were produced, making 81 million impressions. Millions watched the event live across different platforms, and once again the total minutes of content consumed by fans added up to well over a decade of non-stop viewing.

Virtual Race 4, featuring two races with MotoGP™ and MotoE™, takes place on Sunday May 17th at 15:00 (GMT +2) where all the riders will be competing on the new official MotoGP™20 Videogame from videogame developer, publisher and longstanding partner Milestone. There will be 11 MotoGP™ riders including Mir, reigning Champion Marc Marquez and nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi with MotoE™ seeing the likes of 2019 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup winner Matteo Ferrari and class newcomer Dominique Aegerter. The MotoGP™ race will be nine laps (35% of race distance) and the MotoE™ race five laps (50% of race distance).

Highlights from qualifying will be shown before the races, with those sessions set to decide the grid before the broadcast. Fans can watch on motogp.com and esport.motogp.com, on selected TV broadcasters, and across social media platforms including YouTube (via the MotoGP and MotoGP eSport channels), MotoGP eSport Twitter, Instagram, Facebook (via MotoGP and MotoGP eSport pages) and Twitch via MotoGP and MotoGP eSport.

Virtual Race 4 coverage will wrap up with an Instagram live with each race winner, with the MotoGP™ victor joining MotoGP™ on Instagram at 16:30 (GMT +2) and the MotoE™ winner at 17:00.

MotoGP™ line-up:

Repsol Honda Team: Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez

Ducati Team: Michele Pirro

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Valentino Rossi, Maverick Viñales

Team Suzuki Ecstar: Joan Mir

Petronas Yamaha SRT: Fabio Quartararo

Pramac Racing: Francesco Bagnaia

LCR Honda Idemitsu: Takaaki Nakagami

Reale Avintia Racing: Tito Rabat

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Lorenzo Savadori

MotoE™ line-up:

Trentino Gresini MotoE: Matteo Ferrari

Avintia Esponsorama Racing: Eric Granado

EG 0,0 Marc VDS: Mike Di Meglio

LCR E-Team: Xavier Simeon

Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse: Mattia Casadei

Intact GP: Dominique Aegerter

Tech 3 E-Racing: Lukas Tulovic

Join Contract Pons 40: Jordi Torres

Openbank Aspar Team: Alejandro Medina

