Team Honda HRC Presents 2022 Motorcycle Lineup

Successful four-rider roster returns for new season

Riders to campaign 2022 CRF450R, CRF250R

During a media event held yesterday at Southern California’s Blackmore Ranch, American Honda presented its 2022 Team Honda HRC roster – comprising Ken Roczen, Chase Sexton, Hunter Lawrence and Jett Lawrence – as well as team management and crew.

The veteran of the team, Roczen enters his sixth year as a Honda rider, and he’s coming off his most successful season with the brand – second in AMA Supercross and third in AMA Pro Motocross. The German, who has a 250 MXGP crown and two AMA Pro Motocross Championships to his name, is paired with fellow CRF450R rider Chase Sexton, the Illinois native who joined Honda’s factory team midway through 2020. A two-time AMA Supercross 250SX East Region Champion, Sexton scored three indoor podium finishes in 2021 (his freshman year as an AMA Supercross premier-class rider), six in AMA Pro Motocross.

Australian brothers Hunter and Jett Lawrence are embarking on their second season with Team Honda HRC, and both are armed with the all-new CRF250R. Last season saw Hunter win one AMA Supercross 250SX West round and finish second in points, while Jett topped three East Region races and was third in the final standings. In AMA Pro Motocross, Jett took home the title, with Hunter finishing third, making the Lawrences the only siblings in the series’ history to both finish in the top three in the same year. This season, the Lawrences will trade AMA Supercross Regions, with Jett campaigning West and Hunter East.

While the rider roster is the same as 2021, Team Honda HRC has undergone several personnel changes. As previously announced, Lars Lindstrom takes over as Team Manager. Shane Drew fills Lindstrom’s old position as 450 Crew Chief (while retaining his previous duties in Chassis R&D), and Grant Hutcheson has been brought in as 250 Crew Chief. In addition, Sexton has a new mechanic in Brandon Zimmerman.