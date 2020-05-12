2021 Scrambler Ducati of the Future Designer Wins Award

Borgo Panigale, Bologna, 11 May 2020 – On the occasion of the presentation of the new Scrambler Ducati 1100 PRO, which took place in February 2020 at ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, Ducati involved students of the California institute with a contest to design a proposal for the Scrambler Ducati of the future.



After three months, all the projects have been submitted and evaluated. Jeremy Faraud, Designer, and Andrea Ferraresi, Director of the Ducati Style Center, together with the Scrambler Ducati Brand Unit, judged the students’ works based on their future vision, the presentation of the project, the quality of the technical drawings and, of course, on their design style.



In total, 10 complete, original and markedly different projects were presented but with some features in common. Many students imagined an electric Scrambler Ducati version linked to urban mobility, while others submitted all-round models, i.e. more versatile and suitable for many different situations. The winning project also chose the latter direction which proved to be the winner, as it respects the true spirit of the brand.



“The collaboration with the ArtCenter College of Pasadena has given rise to an interesting exchange experience with students from different cultural and academic backgrounds, who have reinterpreted our Scrambler Ducati in a creative way and with very distant points of view,” said Andrea Ferraresi, Ducati Style Center Director. “Peter Harkins was the best in transforming the brief into a decidedly spot-on project. His work proved to be particularly complete in the study of the proportions and in the development of the details. The reinterpretation that he proposed takes its inspiration from the values ​​of the brand and maintains the typical stylistic canons of the Scrambler Ducati, such as lightness, simplicity of lines and the headlamp characterized by the unmistakable X, now recognized as the signature of the bike.”



“I am thankful to Ducati and ArtCenter for working together to provide this opportunity,” said Peter Harkins. “I am extremely excited to be working alongside such a talented group of designers at Ducati and look forward to learning new skills and techniques. Thank you to my classmates who pushed me to do better and to our teacher, Alex Earle, for inspiring us through his Powersports Class. This is a dream come true!”