Speedy Dutchman claims 1-3 finish at Sweden EMX250 Championship

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Ivano van Erp was back on top at round eight of the EMX125 Championship in Uddevalla, Sweden. The speedy Dutchman powered his GYTR kitted YZ125 to a stunning 1-3 finish to claim his second overall victory of 2022. Teammate Ferruccio Zanchi rounded out the top five after a mistake in race two spoiled his chance at the podium after a stellar second place finish in race one. In EMX250, a crucial top-five finish saw Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Rick Elzinga extend his lead to 44-points over Cornelius Toendal. At the same time, teammate Andrea Bonacorsi dropped to fifth after injuring his left leg in an unavoidable crash. The European Motocross Championship returned to Sweden for the first time since 2019, with the two-year hiatus coming as a result of the global pandemic. Van Erp started outside of the top-10 in EMX125 race one but quickly proved his prowess as he charged through the field. The young Dutchman caught and passed his teammate Zanchi on lap 7 before inheriting the lead from Janis Reisulis, who fell with two laps to go. Zanchi battled inside the top-three for the entire 25-minute and two-lap race duration and was also able to capitalize on the mistake of Reisulis to finish second, 6-seconds adrift of the winner, van Erp. On Sunday morning, the EMX riders were faced with much wetter conditions after the track was watered by the circuit coordinators overnight. Nevertheless, van Erp and Zanchi radiated confidence as they zoomed to a top-five start and challenged the front runners. After five patient laps, Van Erp made a pass for third and controlled it to the flag, while Zanchi fell from fifth and only recovered for 10th. Karlis Reisulis withdrew from race one due to an ‘off’ feeling but bounced back in race two with a fourth-place finish. He was classified 10th overall. The MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team now heads for Hyvinkaa, Finland, for the ninth and final round of the EMX125 Championship. Reisulis is third in the standings, van Erp is fifth and Zanchi is eighth. In EMX250, Elzinga had to make an off-track excursion to avoid the carnage that caught-out Bonacorsi on the exit of turn one in race one. The tall Dutchman rejoined the race at the back of the pack and charged hard to finish ninth. In race two, a much cleaner start saw the ‘44’ march from eighth to fourth. As a result, he now leads the EMX250 Championship by 44-points going into the penultimate round in Hyvinkaa, Finland, in less than a week’s time.