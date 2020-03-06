Motion Pro and American Flat Track Renew Partnership for 2020

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (March 5, 2020) – American Flat Track is pleased to announce a renewal with longtime partner Motion Pro, naming the industry leader the Official Tools, Cables and Controls of American Flat Track for the 2020 season.

After nearly four decades of experience in the powersports industry, Motion Pro has become one of the most trusted manufacturers of tools, cables and controls for racers and riders of all types of motorsports.

Furthering its commitment to the sport in 2020, Motion Pro has introduced a brand new contingency program available to competitors in the AFT Production Twins class. Riders who finish anywhere within the top-10 positions will be eligible for a contingency award, the most generous of which is a $5,000 offering for the first place finisher in the AFT Production Twins class.

The social-media based contingency program is the first of its kind for Motion Pro, so riders are encouraged to inspect the AFT Production Twins Contingency Guidelines on the AMA Pro Racing competitor website.

“Motion Pro is a brand you can see being used all across our race paddock, from the big factory-backed teams all the way to the up-and-comers,” said Michael Lock, CEO of American Flat Track. “Their commitment and support kicks up to a new level with this year’s introduction of contingency cash and we are very grateful for the added investment that’s going directly to the competitors.”

“Motion Pro has been supporting dirt track racing for over 35 years, and we are honored to sponsor AFT again in 2020,” says Chris Carter, President and Founder of Motion Pro. “Our tools and products make it easier for enthusiasts to maintain and repair their motorcycle, ATV, or UTV. AFT riders and mechanics helped us develop and test many of our unique and innovative products like the Rev2 Throttle Kit, Pro Fill Air Chuck, and Digital Tire Gauge. The grueling demands of AFT racing help us continually ensure the toughness and durability of our products and that they will meet the demands of the most exacting mechanics and riders in the world.”

