Stellar come-from-behind victory at Loretta Lynn Motocross

A standout performance was delivered by Casey Cochran on his way to the Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C crown despite difficult conditions in this week’s 2023 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, with Husqvarna Motorcycles-backed Vincent Wey also winning a title in the Mini Sr 2 (13-15) category.
As the week began, Elite team rider Cochran drew the 42nd gate pick for the opening Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C Class moto and was forced to put in a hard charge, which is exactly what the talented teenager did as he captured a stellar come-from-behind victory. A P5 finish in the second moto, combined with another race win in the final secured him the title.
For Wey, a consistent 1-2-2 moto scorecard earned him top honors in the Mini Sr 2 (13-15) category riding the TC 85, adding a second-career AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship to his tally. In the Mini Sr 1 (12-14) Class, Wey pieced together a 4-12-16 moto scorecard for ninth overall.
Fellow Husqvarna Motorcycles-supported rider Maddox Temmerman raced to a convincing fourth place overall in the hard-fought 85 (10-12) Class, with an impressive moto victory in the final race capping off a successful Loretta’s outing.
The ever-competitive Supermini 1 (12-15) Class was taken out by Husqvarna-equipped Deacon Denno, with 2-1-2 moto finishes in the division enough to seal the Texan a breakout championship at the Ranch.
Additional success came in the form of Robert Weiss as he claimed the 250 C and 250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited Championships, while Jesse Wessell captured the College (18-24) Class title. Mayla Herrick took victory in the Girls (11-16) Class, with Husqvarna Motorcycles riders standing atop the box overall seven times to complete race week.
HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES 2023 AMA AMATEUR NATIONAL MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONS
Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C: #66 Casey Cochran, Clermont, Fla., Husqvarna (1-5-1)
Supermini 1 (12-15): #19 Deacon Denno, Malakoff, Texas., Husqvarna (2-1-2)
Mini Sr 2 (13-15): #27 Vincent Wey, Murrieta, Calif., Husqvarna (1-2-2)
250 C: #16 Robert Weiss, Woodland, NJ, Husqvarna (4-2-1)
250 C Jr. (12-17) Limited: #16 Robert Weiss, Woodland, NJ, Husqvarna (2-1-1)
College (18-24): #28 Jesse Wessell, East Falmouth, MA, Husqvarna (3-8-1)
Girls (11-16): #19 Mayla Herrick, Thornton, Col, Husqvarna (1-1-2)