Ducati Lenovo Team takes another step forward at the MotorLand test

The Aragón GP weekend is officially over for the Ducati Lenovo Team on track today for a session of official tests. Positive results for Marc Márquez and Francesco Bagnaia who tested new settings and aerodynamic configurations on the Desmosedici GP.

Good feelings for Marc, absolute dominator of the GP and leader in the general standings, who took full advantage of today’s session. A total of 73 laps and a best lap time of 1’45.749, a chrono that means the final P3.

A productive day and several tests also for Pecco, finally back on the podium yesterday and looking for the right confidence in riding. He completed 72 laps and signed a best time of 1’46.391 which sees him in P9 in the combined standings.

The next appointment for both, in less than two weeks, at the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello circuit, the ninth round of the 2025 MotoGP season and Ducati’s home race.

Marc Márquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (1’45.749)

“A very positive day, I’m happy with the work done. We focused today’s work on the new aerodynamic package because the next test will be at the end of the summer in Misano and it will be too late to homologate any new parts. I tried some different combinations in terms of fairings, between the new and the old, and the balance is positive. We haven’t take any decisions yet, but we will analyze the data to better understand which direction to go. I’m happy, it was a busy day, but I completed the work program and I’m satisfied”.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) – 9th (1’46.391)

“A very positive test, I’m regaining my riding confidence and I tried the new aerodynamic package. There are pros and cons, in the fast corners we made a step, but in other points the bike moves a lot. We need more data and we are lucky because Michele (Pirro) will be on track this week in Barcelona for a test. I also tried a new swingarm, but there is such a lot of grip on track it is not easy to make comparisons. We will check what to bring to Mugello”.