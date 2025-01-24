Interactive Friday: It’s All About You Week!

January 24, 2025 Michael Le Pard News, Personal Interest, What’s New Comments Off on Interactive Friday: It’s All About You Week!
There is nothing more exciting, more interactive and more interesting than talking about you, how your started riding, the oldest bikes you’ve rode, what age you learned to ride, talking about your bike and your style preferences! So what if Total Motorcycle put that ALL in one week? We did and we got… Interactive Friday: It’s All About You Week!

Viral, successful and incredibly interactive. We might just have hit the nail on the head here multiple times and it’s wonderful to see so much interest and passion for motorcycles, rider lifestyle and motorcycling out there all around the world! Just check out the photos in our featured image, they are not random bike shots, those are bikes that were owned by our readers, followers and supporters…plus another 100 more posted! I wish I could have posted them all, maybe next time I’ll figure out how to do that. But for now, here is a great selection and please see them all.

Here are our Top 5 posts this week, all of them were very popular so it was hard to choose the #1… but here we go:

#1. Post a motorbike photo! Any photo, doesn’t have to be your bike. 📷⭐️🏍️⭐️📸, 22,100 reads, 105 photos and 279 likes.

Popular? Heck ya. You should see the photos!!

#2. Q. What’s the OLDEST motorcycle year you have ever rode? 🏍️🗝️ Bonus: Do you remember what make/model it was?

With 5,300 reads, 81 replies, 141 likes, how can you top this? Plus I brands and models even I’ve never seen before…. and years… like 1930? How about 1910!! Talk about lotto winning experiences.

#3. Q. What age did you learn to ride a motorcycle? Bonus: How did you learn to ride? 🏍️👨‍🎓👩‍🎓 Learning to ride a motorcycle can be exciting and stressful, but we have all been there as riders! If you haven’t learned yet, no worries, I have a guide for that used by millions of riders (FREE!) https://totalmotorcycle.com/school

I love helping out new riders and getting people into the sport, how about another 6,100. That’s how many times this thread was read with 76 replies!

#4 Q. What do you think about FAT REAR TIRE motorcycles? ⚫️🏍️⚫️

Quite the fun posts, I usually do a few fun ones each week, this one was FAT with the reads and the replies with over 3,600!

#5. Q. Should there be more simple, rider centric, air cooled motorcycles without all the tech mess? With all the complexities of modern motorcycles, sometimes it is nice to have more back-to-basic options like the 2024 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Ten.

Yes, yes there should be and 3,700 people agreed.

 

Check out all our posts and our newest 2025 Motorcycle Model reviews, latest 2024’s and all the way back to 1970 reviews! We got what you need all in one spot. Spread the word.

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on XThank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

