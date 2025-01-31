Interactive Friday: Motorcycle Meme Inline-12 Power!

What a January it has been of interaction at Total Motorcycle! We have reached nearly 100,000 followers, posted 45 thousand of replies, found time to support riders worldwide and yes, I’ll have a little to say about Tariff’s today too. Also new 2025 Harley-Davidson’s AND 2025 Indian Motorcycles this week!

Welcome to Interactive Friday: Motorcycle Meme Inline-12 Power! It’s power to the max at Total Motorcycle with our top posts this week getting riders engaged like our top one, Post a good Motorcycle Meme, there are tons of great meme’s out there for motorcyclists around the internet; Let’s see what ones you found! It’s a must read and if you haven’t seen that thread, you must for a good laugh! Also there’s the question So why do we stop at inline-4’s, V4’s and the occasional inline-6/boxer-6 on motorcycles? Why not 8’s, 10’s and even 12’s? Good question, lots of great answers.

With MotoGP more in the spotlight this week we also asked Have you watched (live/TV) an Isle of Man TT race? You Ready to start your day like an Isle of Man TT racer? For those lucky enough to be going, here are the confirmed 2025 Isle of Man TT dates:

Qualifying – Monday, 26 May to Friday 30 May 2025.

Race Days – Saturday 31 May, Sunday 01, Tuesday 03, Wednesday 04, Friday 06 & Saturday 07 June 2025

Now for some non-motorcycle interaction, America’s Donald Trump tariff threats. Already the world is turning against the USA as no one wants to be threatened, reasons or not. USA nearly started a trade war with Columbia this week and February 1st, it appears the USA will also start a trade war with America’s closest trading partners and allies, Mexico and Canada. Plus, 100% tariff trade war threats on all BRICS countries Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

Now if you don’t think this will massively increase motorcycle prices, cause inflation and critically damage global supply chains, here are some of the implications:

  • The BRICS+ group accounts for about 36% of the world’s GDP. This is larger than the GDP of the G7 and the EU.
    The BRICS member states represent 45% of the world’s population.
    Oil production: The BRICS+ group produces almost 30% of the world’s oil.
    Agricultural products: The BRICS countries contribute to 45% of the world’s agricultural products.

That’s a lot of hurt, pain and broken allies. Maybe the USA doesn’t need anything from anyone, anymore?

  • The top three trading partners of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China, account for a large portion of the country’s total trade. In 2024, the top three countries accounted for 74.8% of the US’s total trade.

I know I’d miss 74.80% of the products on the shelf if they were gone… would you too?

2025 Indian Chieftain Powerplus Limited

 

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on XThank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

