Interactive Friday: Best Bike Colors, Hottest Rides, Best Trips!

While weather in North America turns cooler and colder and snow starts to trickle down in some parts this week was hot at Total Motorcycle! Welcome to Interactive Friday: Best Bike Colors, Hottest Rides, Best Trips! Not only did we have dozens of hot topics we also started to see hot new 2025 BMW, Royal Enfield, Triumph motorcycles and unique Vespa scooters as well arrive!

As this is interactive Friday, let’s see what our readers, followers and supporters in our TMW Community Forums and on our X Social Media channels have said over the last 7 days. As always, thank you (Mario Habinger @MajoHab, Werner @SidecarWerner, Hiro3 @Hiro360754919, JewlesLiveLife @JewlesLiveLife)  for contributing your awesome photos for us to show them off to our millions of riders on TMW!

Our biggest topic this week was “What is your favorite motorcycle color?” Do you happen to have a favorite color and if so, what it is? Well, we had over a thousand interested and you’ll have to read to find out…

1. Primary Colors (Red, Blue, Yellow)
2. Secondary (Orange, Green, Purple)
3. Metallic (Silver, Gold, Copper)
4. Achromatic (Black, White, Grey)
5. Others (Brown, Amber, Vermillion, Magenta, Violet, Teal, Chartreuse)

⏹️🟥🟧🟨🟩🟦🟪🟫🔲⬛️⬜️

Interactive-Friday-Best-Bike-Colors,-Hottest-Rides,-Best-Trips

 

Next up was “Where is the hottest place you have rode your motorcycle?” with 2 thousand interested in adding their 2 cents. For me, it was a tossup between Rhodes, Greece and Houston, Texas. Houston, Texas won! Rhodes, Greece: The average high temperature in August is around 30.1°C (86°F). Houston, Texas: The average high temperature in August is around 34°C (93°F).

Interactive-Friday-Best-Bike-Colors,-Hottest-Rides,-Best-Trips

 

And an interesting 2nd one, we had a Rider Quiz!! 🤔 up with our WHAT AM I? ❓❔❔❔ and 🏍️🧰⚙️ As a motorcyclist, car, truck and camper van owner, what is this and have you ever used one? Do you know??

 

 

Our 3rd top topic was: 🏍️💨 What’s the most epic road trip you’ve ever taken on your bike? 👇 Share your stories and photos of the best routes, hidden gems, and unforgettable moments! 🌍📸

Interactive-Friday-Best-Bike-Colors,-Hottest-Rides,-Best-Trips

 

There was 1 more we just couldn’t leave out as it was #4 but such a great topic:  Relaxing Monday Moring Rider Poll! Did you ride in a group, parade, rally or event this year? 👇 YES OR NO? ⭐️ Bonus: If the event has a website, drop a link to promote them!!

Interactive-Friday-Best-Bike-Colors,-Hottest-Rides,-Best-Trips

 

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interactive-Friday-Best-Bike-Colors,-Hottest-Rides,-Best-Trips

"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.

