While weather in North America turns cooler and colder and snow starts to trickle down in some parts this week was hot at Total Motorcycle! Welcome to Interactive Friday: Best Bike Colors, Hottest Rides, Best Trips! Not only did we have dozens of hot topics we also started to see hot new 2025 BMW, Royal Enfield, Triumph motorcycles and unique Vespa scooters as well arrive!

As this is interactive Friday, let’s see what our readers, followers and supporters in our TMW Community Forums and on our X Social Media channels have said over the last 7 days. As always, thank you (Mario Habinger @MajoHab, Werner @SidecarWerner, Hiro3 @Hiro360754919, JewlesLiveLife @JewlesLiveLife) for contributing your awesome photos for us to show them off to our millions of riders on TMW!

Our biggest topic this week was “What is your favorite motorcycle color?” Do you happen to have a favorite color and if so, what it is? Well, we had over a thousand interested and you’ll have to read to find out…

1. Primary Colors (Red, Blue, Yellow)

2. Secondary (Orange, Green, Purple)

3. Metallic (Silver, Gold, Copper)

4. Achromatic (Black, White, Grey)

5. Others (Brown, Amber, Vermillion, Magenta, Violet, Teal, Chartreuse)

⏹️🟥🟧🟨🟩🟦🟪🟫🔲⬛️⬜️

Next up was “Where is the hottest place you have rode your motorcycle?” with 2 thousand interested in adding their 2 cents. For me, it was a tossup between Rhodes, Greece and Houston, Texas. Houston, Texas won! Rhodes, Greece: The average high temperature in August is around 30.1°C (86°F). Houston, Texas: The average high temperature in August is around 34°C (93°F).

And an interesting 2nd one, we had a Rider Quiz!! 🤔 up with our WHAT AM I? ❓❔❔❔ and 🏍️🧰⚙️ As a motorcyclist, car, truck and camper van owner, what is this and have you ever used one? Do you know??

Our 3rd top topic was: 🏍️💨 What’s the most epic road trip you’ve ever taken on your bike? 👇 Share your stories and photos of the best routes, hidden gems, and unforgettable moments! 🌍📸

There was 1 more we just couldn’t leave out as it was #4 but such a great topic: Relaxing Monday Moring Rider Poll! Did you ride in a group, parade, rally or event this year? 👇 YES OR NO? ⭐️ Bonus: If the event has a website, drop a link to promote them!!

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

Official, yes, official Jaguar Car video. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/gG5AJoE3hy — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 21, 2024

Are you a… 🤔🧈 A. Fat Rear Tire/Tyre Fan? ⬛️

B. Skinny Rear Tire/Tyre Fan? ▪️ Does Sir Mix-a-Lot “Baby got back” have it right? Or Billie Eilish with “Skinny” more the right style? The Triumph Rocket 3 has a super-wide 240-section rear tire while the Honda Grom a 90-section… pic.twitter.com/ktEhfhPf7p — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 20, 2024

Do you think more bikes should come in bright NEON colors? 👇 YES / NO? 🟥🟩🏍️🟨🟧 New 2025 Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and 2025 BMW F900GS below.https://t.co/uS6AkGukb5 pic.twitter.com/PzfGgByof4 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 19, 2024

What do you like about the Motorcycling Community? 🏍️😀🏍️😍🏍️😎🏍️🥳🏍️🤩🏍️🤪🏍️😱🏍️💩🏍️🤬 Tell us below!👇 Video: This is what I feel the biker community is to me… helping, supporting and full of community. 👥 Follow @TotalMotorcycle we have an awesome community!#motorbike… pic.twitter.com/0X0TejPBqG — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 19, 2024

Monday Rider Night Quiz!! What’s the most essential gear for a long motorcycle trip? Is it: A. Reliable GPS

B. Comfortable seat

C. Luggage

Monday Rider Night Quiz!! What's the most essential gear for a long motorcycle trip? Is it: A. Reliable GPS

B. Comfortable seat

C. Luggage

D. Something else?

Relaxing Monday Moring Rider Poll! Did you ride in a group, parade, rally or event this year? 👇 YES OR NO? ⭐️ Bonus: If the event has a website, drop a link to promote them!!#motorbike #motorcycle #MotorcycleLive #EVENT #parade #Rally #totalmotorcycle pic.twitter.com/RJ9Bf5MLz9 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 18, 2024

Good Morning @TotalMotorcycle Q. Where is the hottest place you have rode your motorcycle? My photo: Ah, the “touristy night spots” of Houston with my Guzzi! For me, it was a tossup between Rhodes, Greece and Houston, Texas. Houston, Texas won! Rhodes, Greece: The average… pic.twitter.com/lAJdvnhDom — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 🥳 25 Years! (@TotalMotorcycle) November 17, 2024