January 10, 2025
Interactive Friday: Buying Electric in 2025? Slow Speeds & Shocks!

Here at Total Motorcycle my heart goes out to those affected by the California wildfires. I wanted to share some incredible imagery you wouldn’t see on the news. What better media to use than motorcycles to show how it affects us all, including riders. In happier news, we are now in our 26th year at Total Motorcycle and our Social Media channels hit 70,000 followers with X in the lead with over 41,000 followers.

Now onto an exciting Interactive Friday: Buying Electric in 2025? Slow Speeds & Shocks here at TMW!

Lots and lots of great hot topics this week for riders to interact with, leave your photos, your opinions and thoughts on! The biggest ones this week were our Top 5:

On everyone’s mind is the switch to electric motorcycles and the incredible push back by not only riders but drivers as well. Very few buyers want them but they are seemingly being pushed into buying them due to Government Regulations. Why don’t buyers want them? Primarily they don’t sound, look, feel or smell like a traditional ICE motorbike and they are just too expensive, take too long to charge and don’t go far enough… plus, they seem to have a habit of exploding and starting fires that even the fire department can’t easily put out. Wrap all this in a bow and you got a real issue for the industry, like LiveWire and Zero motorcycles. By 2035 all new vehicle sales in USA, Canada and Europe are required to be EV only. Are you ready for the switch? Is 2025 the year you buy an electric motorcycle? 🏍️🔌

As for the featured image with the 3 riders and 3 electric bikes X”d out, that wasn’t me, that’s an official media photo from LiveWire for the new 2025 LiveWire S2 Alpinista electric motorcycle which releases on the 15th of January and I’ll have it up here: 2025 LiveWire Motorcycle Model Guide

Next couple of stories were a double parter and a little surprising to me how popular they were with over 36,000 views! How good are you at slow speed maneuvers on your motorcycle? Anything you need to improve? Do you practice often? And Direct from Japan, slow speed maneuver racing! Never seen anything like it… 🐌🏍️ Q. Would you try it? Both had a great video that is linked below to check out and watch.

Back to survey’s and Wednesday’s SHOCKING rider survey was super poplar with the question… You prefer the look of… A. Gas-Charged Shock Absorbers, B. Hardtail (no rear shocks), C. Mono Shock Absorbers, D. Twin Shock Absorbers, E. Other and a Bonus Q: You’ve owned which ones? … so which one did you prefer?

1st Lastly, Q. Do you miss Victory Motorcycles as an alternative to H-D and Indian? 🤔🏍️ Lots of talk today about Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles so I thought I would throw this out there. Personally, yes, I do miss Victory motorcycles!

2nd Lastly (that’s as last as it gets IMO), Post any motorcycle photo you don’t post often! 🏍️🤪📸  … yes, the iconic show us your stuff! Always a hit.

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on XThank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

 

