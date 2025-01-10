Here at Total Motorcycle my heart goes out to those affected by the California wildfires. I wanted to share some incredible imagery you wouldn’t see on the news. What better media to use than motorcycles to show how it affects us all, including riders. In happier news, we are now in our 26th year at Total Motorcycle and our Social Media channels hit 70,000 followers with X in the lead with over 41,000 followers.

Now onto an exciting Interactive Friday: Buying Electric in 2025? Slow Speeds & Shocks here at TMW!

Lots and lots of great hot topics this week for riders to interact with, leave your photos, your opinions and thoughts on! The biggest ones this week were our Top 5:

On everyone’s mind is the switch to electric motorcycles and the incredible push back by not only riders but drivers as well. Very few buyers want them but they are seemingly being pushed into buying them due to Government Regulations. Why don’t buyers want them? Primarily they don’t sound, look, feel or smell like a traditional ICE motorbike and they are just too expensive, take too long to charge and don’t go far enough… plus, they seem to have a habit of exploding and starting fires that even the fire department can’t easily put out. Wrap all this in a bow and you got a real issue for the industry, like LiveWire and Zero motorcycles. By 2035 all new vehicle sales in USA, Canada and Europe are required to be EV only. Are you ready for the switch? Is 2025 the year you buy an electric motorcycle? 🏍️🔌

As for the featured image with the 3 riders and 3 electric bikes X”d out, that wasn’t me, that’s an official media photo from LiveWire for the new 2025 LiveWire S2 Alpinista electric motorcycle which releases on the 15th of January and I’ll have it up here: 2025 LiveWire Motorcycle Model Guide

Next couple of stories were a double parter and a little surprising to me how popular they were with over 36,000 views! How good are you at slow speed maneuvers on your motorcycle? Anything you need to improve? Do you practice often? And Direct from Japan, slow speed maneuver racing! Never seen anything like it… 🐌🏍️ Q. Would you try it? Both had a great video that is linked below to check out and watch.

Back to survey’s and Wednesday’s SHOCKING rider survey was super poplar with the question… You prefer the look of… A. Gas-Charged Shock Absorbers, B. Hardtail (no rear shocks), C. Mono Shock Absorbers, D. Twin Shock Absorbers, E. Other and a Bonus Q: You’ve owned which ones? … so which one did you prefer?

1st Lastly, Q. Do you miss Victory Motorcycles as an alternative to H-D and Indian? 🤔🏍️ Lots of talk today about Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles so I thought I would throw this out there. Personally, yes, I do miss Victory motorcycles!

2nd Lastly (that’s as last as it gets IMO), Post any motorcycle photo you don’t post often! 🏍️🤪📸 … yes, the iconic show us your stuff! Always a hit.

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X. Thank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

Friday Survey! ✅ Q. How old were you went you got your FIRST motorcycle? 🏍️🥇 Trivia: What iconic nickname did riders give the Buell Blast? 🤔 Photo: Iconic 2006 Buell Blast 500 From TMW: 2006 Buell Motorcycle Model Guides: https://t.co/e1OMM8peC3 pic.twitter.com/0padFDbW62 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 10, 2025

Good Morning @TotalMotorcycle riders! 🏍️🏍️🏍️🏍️🏍️ The ultra-rare 2002 Honda Bosscat. Do we need different motorcycle styles today like this? Notice the Yamaha MT-01 exhausts on the rear. Read more about it here at TMW:https://t.co/ZVg7Vtmsqa pic.twitter.com/kVqQCgsEHZ — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 10, 2025

Direct from Japan, slow speed maneuver racing! Never seen anything like it… 🐌🏍️ Q. Would you try it? Follow @TotalMotorcycle we’ll not only increase your social skills but also you can learn a few things about motorcycling in the process! 👍 Video: Slow speed motorbike… pic.twitter.com/oaVB3OKomx — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 9, 2025

How good are you at slow speed maneuvers on your motorcycle? Anything you need to improve? Do you practice often? 🐌🏍️ Follow @TotalMotorcycle we’ll not only increase your social skills but also you can learn a few things about motorcycling in the process! 👍 Video: Really,… pic.twitter.com/H7dFz2Nd7h — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 9, 2025

Good Thursday Morning! How are we all doing today? 👋 California Wildfires: Prayers and well wishes to those impacted! I wanted to share some incredible imagery you wouldn’t see on the news. What better media to use than motorcycles to show how it affects us all, including… pic.twitter.com/MIJi7i3RUA — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 9, 2025

Ouch! 💵+🏍️ = 🤬 Motorcycles to pay $4.50 to enter new “Congestion Relief Zone” in Manhattan thanks in part to lobbying by Uber and Lyft. Your thoughts? 🔽 Full Story: “Congestion Relief Zone” at 60th Street and held a countdown as if it were New Year’s Eve. Motorists… pic.twitter.com/6JQKE9eHQu — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 8, 2025

Poll time!! 😍 Is Harley-Davidson still under the “Bud Light/Woke” ban hammer after CEO Jochen Zeitz angered H-D owners with their DEI policy back in August? 🔥or 🏍️or⭐️ Asked by @TotalMotorcycle follower ProUnitedStates @ProUnitedStates Story here: https://t.co/qDsyxkBnTv — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 8, 2025

Wednesday’s SHOCKING rider survey!! Q. You prefer the look of… A. Gas-Charged Shock Absorbers

B. Hardtail (no rear shocks)

C. Mono Shock Absorbers

D. Twin Shock Absorbers

E. Other Bonus Q: You’ve owned which ones? Motorcycle, motorbike, bike, no matter how you say it, we… pic.twitter.com/exXwZeWIUK — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 8, 2025

Good Wednesday Morning Followers, Riders, Jokers and Smokers! Q. Ever thought of riding somewhere exotic? From Bhutan, Maldives, Iceland, Galapagos Islands, Japan, Madagascar, New Zealand, Peru, Seychelles, Morocco, Hawaii, Colombia, Canary Islands or even in Vietnam where… pic.twitter.com/Fbp92Weavm — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 8, 2025

Have a great night everyone!! Q. Do you miss Victory Motorcycles as an alternative to H-D and Indian? 🤔🏍️ Lots of talk today about Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycles so I thought I would throw this out there. pic.twitter.com/It2nfzO0mS — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 7, 2025

Exploding vehicles… it’s not just Tesla’s! As a gear head (both motorcycles and cars), nothing beats a highly tuned, high horsepower engine… Except one one blows up this bad. I wonder how much horsepower it was pumping out. pic.twitter.com/SmqrVyqDk5 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 7, 2025

➡️ Would you pay $4,750 to $8300 more for a new 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Glide over a new 2025 Indian Springfield motorcycle? 🏍️🤔 or 🏍️+💰💰💰 I just put up the new 2025’s H-D motorcycles and noticed prices have gone up. The new 2025 Harley-Davidson Street Glide is: $27,749… pic.twitter.com/vJ6KAhF8o3 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 7, 2025

Motorcycling Tuesday Poll! ✅ Should manufacturers release their 2025 motorbike models… A. Sooner

B. Around now

C. Later Still

D. Other Harley-Davidson just released the first batch of 2025 motorcycle models yesterday. Other manufacturers have released dozens and some, none… — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 7, 2025

Photo: Same motorcycle, same riders, 51 years later. 🏍️🩶 What’s your motorcycle journey been like? 🤔 👥 No matter how old your bike is or how young you are, you are always welcome to ride with us at @TotalMotorcycle on X! pic.twitter.com/O8taAuztBD — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 7, 2025

Morning Question: We like white bikes, we like black bikes… how do you feel about grey bikes? 🩶 Welcome to Terrific Tuesday! Good Morning X from @TotalMotorcycle … are we ready to roll? 🤍🩶🖤 White, Black or Grey, following @TotalMotorcycle is a grayte part of your day! pic.twitter.com/s7ZQudZIq7 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 7, 2025

Is 2025 the year you buy an electric motorcycle? 🏍️🔌 A. Yes

B. No

C. Never.

D. Other (tell us!) By 2035 all new vehicle sales in USA, Canada and Europe are required to be EV only. Are you ready for the switch? Follow @TotalMotorcycle we never run out of gas! ⛽️ (or charge) 🔋 pic.twitter.com/8r6b3LqmtG — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 6, 2025

Motorcycle Monday Challenge Post any motorcycle photo you don’t post often! 🏍️🤪📸 🗣️ Follow @TotalMotorcycle we not only follow back but make you look good doing it! 🏆 Photo: My Seca XJ650R, I don’t think I’ve posted this photo in 22 years! pic.twitter.com/UQC6QMERBe — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 6, 2025

Which show was your favorite? A. Knight Rider (Car) 🏎️

B. Airwolf (Chopper) 🚁

C. A-Team (Van) 🚒

D. Street Hawk (Motorcycle) 🏍️ pic.twitter.com/pyv3fl5hAh — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 5, 2025

Good Morning @TotalMotorcycle fans on X! Are you a fan of motorcycle art? 🎨🖌️🖼️🏍️ For me: My background is a famous graphic designer (I actually am and have awards to prove it, dammit*) and owner of Total Motorcycle, it’s right up my alley. Photo: NOT AI Generated! *Back in… pic.twitter.com/wizfSPzdqw — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 5, 2025

Rider Survey! 🤔 Does it matter if a rider rides a Manual or Automatic transmission motorcycle? For sports or muscle cars, having a manual transmission can have a “higher status” among purists or enthusiasts. Even having the “right car” with the “wrong transmission” can make… pic.twitter.com/qdThFpYu8J — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 4, 2025