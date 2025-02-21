Motorcycle Week Update: Speedway Racing, Basic Bikes and Wheelies!

Welcome to Total Motorcycle Week Update #327 where I look at the most exciting things that have happened in the TMW rider world in the past 7 days! TMW went viral this week and you’ll never guess where! This week we had hundreds of new members signup from…Japan! Japan offers year-round riding, beautiful scenery, unique motorcycles, great people and culture so it makes sense doesn’t it?

Back to the weekly update in the 2025 motorcycle world! Well, the biggest news is still the unknown increase in prices around the world for new bikes from US tariff’s and counter-tariff’s. But I’m concerned it’s not on riders minds as most of us are not riding yet because our riding season hasn’t started. Let’s hope by the time you read this and are wanting a new motorcycle showroom prices HAVEN’T increased.

Top 5 Motorcycle Week Update: Speedway Racing, Basic Bikes and Wheelies!

This week we got a lot of motorcyclist engagement on our website and over our social media platforms. Our #1 was massive, with 840 likes, 196 re-tweets and an incredible 36,100 views… it was Speedway Racing! Have you ever watched it? Incredible sideways action on a dirt flat track. Watch this one below. 🏍️⭐️

#2 was not too far behind and usually this would be our #1 based on views and likes any other week was another video called “When a wheelie goes bad…a save of the year!”… 12,100 views and 265 likes. You gotta watch this one too below.

#3 As the riding community gets older and motorcycle manufacturers are not seemingly listening to their buyers wants by offered more and more things motorcyclists DO NOT WANT, we asked “Would you pay more for less of what you don’t want on a motorcycle? What was the results from 6,400 riders? You’ll have to see below! 🤔🏍️

1. Nope. Gotta be cheaper!
2. Yes, 1-10% more
2. Yes, 10-20% more
3. Yes 20-33% more
4. Yes, 33% or more, more.
5. Nope, I want MORE tech!

No ABS, No Traction Control, No Ride Modes, Real Analog Gauges, Manual Clutch even carbs?

Have you looked at cars lately? Notice that automatic transmissions are really not an “upcharge” anymore but manuals are? What about “light weight and stripped back” sports cars? 2 seaters and no backseats? Convertibles… Less is more 💲.

#4 was a fun one that not only I but 6,400 others enjoyed too. “When I was a kid, I found “motorcycle like” things in the playground to “race, revv and vroom” on… 🏍️ Did you as well? 😆”

And #5 since #1 worked so well, we ran Extreme Speedway ICE racing! 🧊🏍️🧊 Ok, y’all loved the Speedway racing video yesterday, so let’s kick it up a notch and put it on ICE! That was a lot of fun with 239 likes and 5,500 views.

Inspiration Friday, Interactive Friday and Motorcycle Week will be taking a pause.

Thank you to the hundreds of thousands of readers who have enjoyed our weekly feature. 327 weeks (that’s 6.3 years) is a long time to do anything every Friday. While successful it hasn’t been the hit I was hoping for and until I figure out what our readers would like to see on Friday’s even more I will put it on pause. After all, I’m not here for me, I’m here for you. 🙂

 

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on XThank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

 

