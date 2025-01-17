Interactive Friday: Bad to the Bone Riding Week!

We sure had a great week here at Total Motorcycle, I hope you were part of it with new 2025 motorcycle model releases from Harley-Davidson, KTM, Honda, Yamaha, Zero and Ducati! But also a great weekend on our Social Media at our TMW community too with our 67,572 members. It’s a snow blizzard where I am right now and what a great time to talk about riding in the winter snow! 6,200 riders were looking for a cheap and affordable solution with 222 likes, well then, great news Hell’s Angles Alaska has a solution for you! Also we talked about that some #2A riders will mount rifles, handguns and shotguns to their bike which went viral and generated over 8,100 reads, 347 likes, 64 comments and 53 retweets!

How’s that for bad to the bone for ya? Oh, but we were not finished yet!

Many tough riders swap out their bars for custom styles. What type of motorcycle handlebars do you prefer or like? There are so many and honestly, even I had no idea, check these out: Stock, Window, Zed, Fresco, Keystone, Apes, Clubman, Chumps, Breezer, Mustache, Sport, Dirt/Moto Bars, Low Z, Tracker, Rabbit Ears, T-Bars, Frisco, Clip On, H-Bar, Maynard, Zero Drag, Low Drag, High Drag and Mini Apes!! Now that’s a list.

And with tough riding comes tough music to listen to… What music do you like to listen to (or sing in your helmet) while you ride your motorcycle? Over 3,000 people read and replied.

Lastly, some motorcyclists would say that the good old days of real riders are over, so Total Motorcycle asked: Q. Do you miss the “old days” of motorcycling? With a follow up: Define what decade that was… as we all view different times differently.

Welcome to TMW’s no holds barred with Interactive Friday: Bad to the Bone Riding Week!

Now, I couldn’t end without mentioning Donald Trump and his inauguration on Monday the 20th… Now, I try to run (mostly) a political free site and that goes for my social media channels, but I just can’t help having a little here and there… Now, I asked my readers “Should I cover the next 5 days with some political happenings?”, 46.9% said they prefer Cheeseburgers, and who blames them right? So, I did just that, I covered Cheeseburgers!

“This Cheeseburger is the best Cheeseburger I’ve ever seen, it’s Yuuge, massive and historically juicy. It’s American cheese is more beautiful and patriotic than the fake news cheese from Ghina.”

I hope you had a lot of contributing!

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on XThank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

