Interactive Friday: Bucket List Bikes, Women Mechanics & 2025 Arrives!

January 3, 2025 Michael Le Pard News, Personal Interest, What’s New Comments Off on Interactive Friday: Bucket List Bikes, Women Mechanics & 2025 Arrives!
Interactive Friday: Bucket List Bikes, Women Mechanics & 2025 Arrives!

Interactive Friday: Bucket List Bikes, Women Mechanics & 2025 Arrives!

Happy New Year and Welcome to 2025! Did you have a good Holiday? If you felt 2024 was a big year of changes, hold on to your hats as 2025 will make 2024 look like a 2-minute trailer on what’s to come. Expect motorcycle models to change, the economy to change, motor companies of all types to come under duress, tariffs to increase prices and a titanic shift in politics to affect everything on a scale we haven’t seen since the invention of the octagon wheel! It’s going to be a rollercoaster of a year for sure and Total Motorcycle will be holding on here for you through it all.

I’ve been adding over a hundred new 2025 Motorcycle Models in the last month to our growing TMW 2025 Motorcycle Model Guides, have you seen them all? There are some really spiffy new bikes in there!

Speaking of 2025, we sure had a massive amount of engagement over the holidays and a lot of polls, survey’s, trivia and down right fun motorcycle engagements to report for the past 2 weeks. Our X account @totalmotorcycle is exploding in both size and engagement, if you haven’t joined, you should, we are the most active motorcycle channel on X now. Growing 10x in 2024, we are now at over 40,000 Followers ande supporting over 42,000 accounts, it’s huge!

Welcome to our 320th week and this week’s topic: Interactive Friday: Bucket List Bikes, Women Mechanics & 2025 Arrives!

 

Let’s start with our top 5 posts:

#1: What motorcycle is on your Christmas List if money and availability is no object? 😍🏍️💰💰💰💰💰

Did you guess in our front page photo was the highly sought after 1977 Kawasaki H2 Mach IV 750 Triple motorbike? Yes, it was just one of the 167 pages of replies we got with lists upon lists of amazing unique, rare and even common bikes being sought after. 16,600 riders read it, 265 liked it and was your current or future motorcycle on the list? Mine is and was!

 

#2 15,200 riders read and with over 124 pages of replies, we got…. What #motorcycle manufacturers have you owned? What ones would you buy again?

1. Aprilia
2. Beta
3. BMW
4. Buell
5. Can-Am
6. Ducati
7. Harley-Davidson
8. Honda
9. Husqvarna
10. Indian
11. Kawasaki
12. KTM
13. Moto Guzzi
14. MV Agusta
15. Norton
16. Piaggio
17. Slingshot
18. Royal Enfield
19. Suzuki
20. Triumph
21. Ural
22. Vespa
23. Victory
24. Yamaha
25. Other (tell us!)

Yes, I know there are more than these, but I had to cut it off at 25 otherwise, I’d have 100+ 🤔🏍️

Moto Guzzi number #13 for me for sure. But I’d also love to get my hands on a MV Agusta one day as well (if I can fit on one that is).

#3 came in with nearly 8,000 views and 84 pages of replies with Q. What’s the most powerful motorcycle you have owned to date? (can be horsepower, torque or even engine size). Bonus: Are big powerful motorcycles still popular?

I even included a great rare video: Kawasaki Ninja H2R turns 10 next year from our friends over at… you guessed it, Kawasaki.

 

#4 was a great topic with over 12,600 reads, 249 likes and 83 pages of comments.

Finish this line: Women who work on motorcycles are _________

….and what did you say?

 

Coming in with 6,5000 reads, 78 pages of replies and 123 likes was our #5 Top 5 2024 posts compilation we did on New Years Eve with the topic: Top 5 motorcycle posts of 2024. #5: Let’s see your motorcycle photos! 🏍️📷👍 Motorbikes, Scooters, Trikes, Sidecars, Step-Thru’s, Mopeds… Go ahead, show them off!

So what was our Top 5 posts of 2024? Here you go!

  1. https://x.com/TotalMotorcycle/status/1767552842838237655
  2. https://x.com/TotalMotorcycle/status/1788594331408060571
  3. https://x.com/TotalMotorcycle/status/1871201807021809751
  4. https://x.com/TotalMotorcycle/status/1869831539464515780
  5. https://x.com/TotalMotorcycle/status/1874118588271100344

 

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on XThank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

 

2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure R

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2025 Newest Bike Reviews

LATEST 2025 Motorcycle Model Guides
About Michael Le Pard 11266 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.

Related Articles