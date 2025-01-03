Happy New Year and Welcome to 2025! Did you have a good Holiday? If you felt 2024 was a big year of changes, hold on to your hats as 2025 will make 2024 look like a 2-minute trailer on what’s to come. Expect motorcycle models to change, the economy to change, motor companies of all types to come under duress, tariffs to increase prices and a titanic shift in politics to affect everything on a scale we haven’t seen since the invention of the octagon wheel! It’s going to be a rollercoaster of a year for sure and Total Motorcycle will be holding on here for you through it all.

I’ve been adding over a hundred new 2025 Motorcycle Models in the last month to our growing TMW 2025 Motorcycle Model Guides, have you seen them all? There are some really spiffy new bikes in there!

Speaking of 2025, we sure had a massive amount of engagement over the holidays and a lot of polls, survey’s, trivia and down right fun motorcycle engagements to report for the past 2 weeks. Our X account @totalmotorcycle is exploding in both size and engagement, if you haven’t joined, you should, we are the most active motorcycle channel on X now. Growing 10x in 2024, we are now at over 40,000 Followers ande supporting over 42,000 accounts, it’s huge!

Welcome to our 320th week and this week’s topic: Interactive Friday: Bucket List Bikes, Women Mechanics & 2025 Arrives!

Let’s start with our top 5 posts:

#1: What motorcycle is on your Christmas List if money and availability is no object? 😍🏍️💰💰💰💰💰

Did you guess in our front page photo was the highly sought after 1977 Kawasaki H2 Mach IV 750 Triple motorbike? Yes, it was just one of the 167 pages of replies we got with lists upon lists of amazing unique, rare and even common bikes being sought after. 16,600 riders read it, 265 liked it and was your current or future motorcycle on the list? Mine is and was!

#2 15,200 riders read and with over 124 pages of replies, we got…. What #motorcycle manufacturers have you owned? What ones would you buy again?

1. Aprilia

2. Beta

3. BMW

4. Buell

5. Can-Am

6. Ducati

7. Harley-Davidson

8. Honda

9. Husqvarna

10. Indian

11. Kawasaki

12. KTM

13. Moto Guzzi

14. MV Agusta

15. Norton

16. Piaggio

17. Slingshot

18. Royal Enfield

19. Suzuki

20. Triumph

21. Ural

22. Vespa

23. Victory

24. Yamaha

25. Other (tell us!)

Yes, I know there are more than these, but I had to cut it off at 25 otherwise, I’d have 100+ 🤔🏍️

Moto Guzzi number #13 for me for sure. But I’d also love to get my hands on a MV Agusta one day as well (if I can fit on one that is).

#3 came in with nearly 8,000 views and 84 pages of replies with Q. What’s the most powerful motorcycle you have owned to date? (can be horsepower, torque or even engine size). Bonus: Are big powerful motorcycles still popular?

I even included a great rare video: Kawasaki Ninja H2R turns 10 next year from our friends over at… you guessed it, Kawasaki.

#4 was a great topic with over 12,600 reads, 249 likes and 83 pages of comments.

Finish this line: Women who work on motorcycles are _________

….and what did you say?

Coming in with 6,5000 reads, 78 pages of replies and 123 likes was our #5 Top 5 2024 posts compilation we did on New Years Eve with the topic: Top 5 motorcycle posts of 2024. #5: Let’s see your motorcycle photos! 🏍️📷👍 Motorbikes, Scooters, Trikes, Sidecars, Step-Thru’s, Mopeds… Go ahead, show them off!

So what was our Top 5 posts of 2024? Here you go!

How are you liking our Interactive Friday? Let us know!

Don’t forget to check out our latest 2025 Motorcycle Models, we added even more of them this week!

What a time over at Interactive Friday: What a week here at Total Motorcycle and over at X! Thanks for making it a success this week!

Join us and enjoy all the interaction this week here and next week too in our community forums and at @totalmotorcycle on X. Thank you for posting at @TotalMotorcycle we have both the range and the charging time to keep you entertains for decades!

Now let’s go through some of the great questions, polls and surveys links below:

What does your motorcycle say about you? Motorcycles are more than a ride, they are an active 2-wheeled social lifestyle! To many riders, a motorbike is not a primary mode of transportation so they can be fun and show off our inner (or outie) personality. So why did you pick… pic.twitter.com/HucsDx0WFB — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 3, 2025

White motorcycles… ❔⬜️🏍️🤔 1. Love em!

2. Like em!

3. Meh

4. Not for me

5. Hated it

6. Other (tell us!) Q. Have you owned one? Lots and lots of discussion if white cars and motorbikes are boring, exciting, elegant or a lazy manufacturering color. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/svb46OT74g — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 2, 2025

First Motorcycle Poll of 2025! This year you want to: A. Ride More Often

B. Ride More Distance

C. Visit More Destinations

D. Ride with Friends

E. Explore New Routes

F. Improve Skills

G. Challenge Yourself

H. Ride for a Cause

I. Plan a Bike Tour

J. Ride to Work

K. Learn… pic.twitter.com/nC0qnfIOF4 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 1, 2025

🔝5⃣ Top 5 motorcycle posts of 2024! #1: What is the hardest thing about riding a motorcycle? 🏍️⁉️ Post Your Advice! ⬇️ I get this question a lot from new riders or those interested in motorcycling. Clutch? Push Steering? Shifting? Brakes? Balance? Speed? Share your tips… pic.twitter.com/WkNtj0PPKz — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) January 1, 2025

🔝5⃣ Top 5 motorcycle posts of 2024! #3: What motorcycle in your list if money and availability was no object?💰💰💰🏍️ 😍 Everyone wants to obtain unobtanium! So what is your dream motorbike?? The original post was 167 replies, 27 retweets, 265 likes, 16.5k views let’s see if… pic.twitter.com/s076n5P3NJ — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 31, 2024

🔝5⃣ Top 5 motorcycle posts of 2024! #4: What age would you like to keep riding until? 🏍️ A great post asking a very good question we will all face as motorcyclists in the future! With over 107 replies, 52 retweets, 470 likes, 26.6k views let’s see if we can beat that today!… pic.twitter.com/2f0U9pnUZa — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 31, 2024

Top 5 motorcycle posts of 2024. #5: Let’s see your motorcycle photos! 🏍️📷👍 Motorbikes, Scooters, Trikes, Sidecars, Step-Thru’s, Mopeds… Go ahead, show them off! Photo: My V-Strom and My Wife’s Z750S in the praries. pic.twitter.com/VVAe8JQePH — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 31, 2024

Let’s be careful out there riders this week! We want you around for 2025. pic.twitter.com/4AjUa9Qfya — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 30, 2024

Chain, Belt, Shaft drive Survey! What’s your preference, What do you have now and What have you owned? 🏍️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hs00zeDzPd — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 30, 2024

Sunday Rider Poll Part 4! Let’s keep it going! 🥳 If you stored your bike over the winter, what do you do first before you start it up? A. Check / Add battery 🪫

B. Check / Add new gas ⛽️

C. Check / Oil Change 🛢️

D. Check Tires / Add air

F. Tighten all nuts/screws

G. Lubricate… pic.twitter.com/unwIEtJW80 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 29, 2024

Sunday Rider Poll Part 3! In 2025, what month do you start motorcycling regularly? 🏍️🥰 A. January (or I never stopped) ❄️

B. February or March 🌱

C. April or May 🌷

D. June onwards 🌳 At @TotalMotorcycle no matter when you start to ride, you can always ride with us, anytime! — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 29, 2024

Sunday Rider Poll Part 2! In 2025, do you think you will ride… A. More ⬆️

B. Same ↔️

C. Less ⬇️

D. Other (tell us!) I mean, sure we all hope go motorcycling more, I assume, but do you think anything will get in the way (gas prices, economy, job, etc.)? At @TotalMotorcycle… — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 29, 2024

Sunday Rider Poll!! You try to ride… A. Daily 🕙

B. Weekly ☀️

C. Monthly 📅

D. Other* (tell us) ⛱️ *Not a rider, sold my bike, looking for a new bike, etc. Follow @TotalMotorcycle daily, it’s a great way to virtually ride with over 43,000 other motorcyclists at once!… — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 29, 2024

Do you have a collection of motorcycle models? pic.twitter.com/QFRLdO06ES — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 28, 2024

You won the $1.22B Mega Millions… what would you buy? 💰🏍️💰🏎️💰✈️ Maybe a Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti with matching Lamborghini Huracán STO (Super Trofeo) for $534,000 USD?https://t.co/TMkzYoejZj A ticket sold in California won the $1.22 billion… pic.twitter.com/OUROIdPcjn — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 28, 2024

Finish this line: Women who work on motorcycles are… (keep it clean, you never know if wife will read this). lol pic.twitter.com/1SiDxyZRBB — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 27, 2024

Motorcycle Trivia Time #2! 🤔⚙️🏍️ Q. I am this old, I know what this motorcycle part is… Bonus: Have you actually installed/used one? (Since everyone liked the last one so much, here’s another!) pic.twitter.com/RwovHQmlwq — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 27, 2024

Motorcycle Trivia Time! Q. I am this old, I know what this motorcycle part is… Bonus: I’ve actually used one. pic.twitter.com/yx9V58DYnF — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 26, 2024

Name something you got today! 🎁🎁🏍️🎁🎁🎁🎁🎄 pic.twitter.com/sKoBEOvkxF — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 25, 2024

Unwrap a motorcycle box… Red, White, Green or Blue, which one for you? A. Green Bike 🟩🏍️🎀

B. White Bike⬜️🏍️🎀

C. Blue Bike🟦🏍️🎀

D. Red Bike🟥🏍️🎀 Merry Christmas from us at @TotalMotorcycle , thanks for being a part of our family on this special day! (See replies to see… pic.twitter.com/52aNgq70Jn — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 24, 2024

Rider Survey: Let’s get ENERGIZED for Christmas!! What motorcycle battery do you use? 1. Lead-acid

2. Gel / AGM Sealed

3. Lithium

4. Other Christmas Eve Charge up! 🔋🏍️🎄 Now that’s a “green” energy I like! Reader tip: I found out years ago, batteries are not batteries.… pic.twitter.com/bl0zVzIi5L — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 24, 2024

Do you like “motorcycle art”? Bonus: Do you happen to have any “motorcycle art” in your home? I do! pic.twitter.com/oFcqIBG5L7 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 23, 2024

What motorcycle is on your Christmas List if money and availability is no object? 😍🏍️💰💰💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/eA5v0mCjRf — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 23, 2024

What is the top line item you look for when buying a new or used motorcycle? 1. Power (Torque or Horsepower)

2. Comfort (fit, size, seat)

3. Price (affordable, exclusive)

4. Other (your thoughts!) Bonus Q: Has your criteria changed over the years? 🏍️ — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 22, 2024

Sunday Riding Survey! Q. What’s the most powerful motorcycle you have owned to date? (can be horsepower, torque or even engine size). Bonus: Are big powerful motorcycles still popular? Video: Kawasaki Ninja H2R turns 10 next year! pic.twitter.com/lnGVr4mGeJ — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 22, 2024

Show your spirit!! Let’s get a motorcycle wave going! Post a ✌️🏍️ below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/v1Jv8X1Eth — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 21, 2024

Do you prefer to ride: A. A SLOW motorcycle FAST? 😍🏍️💨 ~ OR ~ B. A FAST motorcycle SLOW? 😍🏍️🐌 pic.twitter.com/asQ0eroLL9 — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 21, 2024

We want to see your Motorcycle Travel Pics! 🏍️📸 Post, share and talk about ’em! 🏔️🧳🛣️ Travel is a big part of Christmas and while we can’t travel too easily on our motorcycles right now, we sure can share our motorbike adventures! Photo: That’s me, taking a picture of me. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/mZW8p0Vw8Z — 𝙏𝙤𝙩𝙖𝙡 𝙈𝙤𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙘𝙮𝙘𝙡𝙚™ 🇺🇸 26 Years! 🏍 (@TotalMotorcycle) December 21, 2024