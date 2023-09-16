Super dry and dusty Little Raccoon National Enduro Wellston

Roberts Comes in Second, Wasson 5th The fifth round of the National Hare and Hound was held in Panaca, NV. which was the same location as the previous round. Dusty conditions in the desert meant that the start was going to be crucial as visibility gets limited which makes passing even more difficult. Zane Roberts got a good start and settled into third for most of the day. After the 2nd pit stop, Roberts was closing in on the rider ahead and was able to make that pass to finish in 2nd Place. His teammate, Joe Wasson, did not get a good jump off the line, but worked up into 5th place where he would run the rest of the race and finish. Both Zane Roberts and Joe Wasson are 2nd & 3rd respectively in the season points.