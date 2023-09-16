Super dry and dusty Little Raccoon National Enduro Wellston

The National Enduro series started back up after a summer break. This was round 7 of the series which was held in Southern Ohio. The track conditions were dry and dusty for the 70-mile enduro. Evan Smith didn’t have his best stuff on the day and struggled a bit in the early tests. Jon Johnson ran into issues that ultimately cut his enduro short. The team will look for better luck and racing next week at the Mountaineer GNCC as that series comes from its summer break as well.
Event Results
Evan Smith
9th Place
Class: NE Pro1
Jon Johnson
12th Place
Class: NE Pro2
Evan Smith
Factory 300 RR
“Fun day at the Ohio Enduro returning from summer break. Super dry and dusty day where I had some good speed but too many errors left me picking up my bike off the ground too often and hugging too many trees! But I had learned to be more patient as the day went on and had some clean tests in the last one or two. My bike was working great, my speed is there, I just need to clean up a little between the ears for Indiana!”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“I gave it my all but a few issues out of our control took us out late in the race. Ready for the GNCC next weekend thanks to everyone for the support!”
Round 5
Panaca, NV
Sept 9th, 2023
Roberts Comes in Second, Wasson 5th
The fifth round of the National Hare and Hound was held in Panaca, NV. which was the same location as the previous round. Dusty conditions in the desert meant that the start was going to be crucial as visibility gets limited which makes passing even more difficult. Zane Roberts got a good start and settled into third for most of the day. After the 2nd pit stop, Roberts was closing in on the rider ahead and was able to make that pass to finish in 2nd Place. His teammate, Joe Wasson, did not get a good jump off the line, but worked up into 5th place where he would run the rest of the race and finish. Both Zane Roberts and Joe Wasson are 2nd & 3rd respectively in the season points.
Event Results
Zane Roberts
2nd Place
Class: Pro
Joe Wasson
5th Place
Class: Pro
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“We had a pretty solid weekend at round 5 of the Hare and Hounds. I came into this race feeling pretty confident with my speed but knew the start was going to be everything as it’s extremely hard to make passes at this round due to the dust. Fortunately, I got off to a good start, placing myself in third. After fighting through the dust and warm temps for the next two hours, I was able to bring it home in second after making a pass on the final loop.”
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“Round 5 was not the best. After a bad start I was able to get into 5th but the dust was pretty gnarly so I settled for 5th. Not my best performance but on to the next one!”
