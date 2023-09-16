There are to be two new championships exclusively for riders of Honda CRF250R machines in Britain next year, with four brand new bikes up for grabs to lucky winners at the end of the season.

Fuelled by the success of the one-make Honda CRF150R Cup for youth riders which ran as part of the European championship, the new UK-only CRF250R Cup championships will be for adult riders in the amateur and clubmen ranks.

One series will run as part of the new-look events to be run by the MX Nationals series (now named the Fastest 40 British Motocross Championship) which will have race day Sundays dedicated to clubmen riders. There will be three Honda CRF250R Cup motos per event.

And the other series will be organised separately by the AMCA as part of its UK championships. Competitors can choose which series they want to contest. All they need is an eligible Honda CRF250R, from the 2021 model year onwards, that was originally supplied by a UK dealer.

At the end of the year, the winners of both series will get a brand new Honda CRF250R. And each series will also award another CRF250R to a rider who is judged by a panel of experts to show not only talent but determination, effort, sportsmanship, social media coverage and other great qualities over the season. These two Power of Dreams Awards will go to real unsung heroes of the paddock.

As the incredible Honda CRF250R is such a popular machine in the amateur ranks, riders wishing to contest the AMCA Honda CRF250R Cup championship will need to qualify via their regular AMCA regional race events.

As well as scoring in their usual race classes, AMCA Honda CRF250R riders will also be scored separately and points awarded. Then the best five or six CRF250R riders per region will be invited to contest the eight-round AMCA championship in the one-make Honda CRF250R Cup class.

At every round, a special-edition red Fly Helmet awarded to the rider who demonstrates exceptional effort, which they will wear until the end of the season.

Although any rider of a UK-supplied Honda CRF250R from 2021 onwards can race in the series, buyers of new models from official UK Honda dealers will get a free Race Pack including a set of Honda CRF-branded Fly racing kit, a holeshot device and a care package from Motul Oils.

This Fly riding kit also means any buyer of a new CRF250R will automatically be invited to a Fly Off-Road training day with free tuition from current British MX1 champion Conrad Mewse and triple world 500 champ Dave Thorpe.

There will also be pre-season live webinars run by Thorpe who will give hint and tips on everything from fitness and nutrition to race techniques and the mindset of how to win.

Thorpe said: “This is great news for British motocross as riders of the Honda CRF250R can compete in prestigious championships on their own bike and be in with a chance of winning a brand new machine. We know the bike is incredible, and now with the added support and exposure of these classes, plus guidance and coaching from riders like Conrad Mewse, this is a unique opportunity for UK Honda riders to get ahead.

“Honda is investing into grass roots racing and this is just the start of what will be a five-year plan that ultimately, could see a talented racer join my team in the British championships. I’m very happy and proud to be involved with this great new initiative.”

Honda UK Off Road Sales Manager Graham Foster-Vigors said: “Honda UK has set up this initiative to give Honda riders the chance to progress under the wing of a manufacturer, whether they are stepping up from junior ranks, or looking for extra competitive quality racing within existing national championships.

“And in the next phase, the ultimate goal will to be to nurture future British talent, to qualify for an introduction into our professional race team. It’s great to keep our team partners involved as this exciting project will see us encourage grass roots participation, with some amazing prizes on offer.”