Australia: Final WorldSBK challenge and most difficult

TYRE OPTIONS FOR THIS CIRCUIT The located on the island of the same name south of Melbourne, will host the final round of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship next weekend. Historically, Phillip Island is a circuit that subjects the tyres to strong and constant thermo-mechanical stress, especially on the left side. For this reason, Pirelli has developed some dedicated rear solutions, both for the Superbike and Supersport classes.

There are no changes at the front and the three most popular and utilised solutions will be available to the riders this year, all in the soft compound: starting with the standard SC1 which will be joined by the A0674 (SC1A) and A0843 (SC1B) SC1 development solutions . And will also be three solutions at the rear . The standard SC0 represents the softest one and is intended for use only in qualifying and in the Superpole Race because it is not suitable for covering the distance of long races. In fact, for these races there are two new solutions in medium compound: the A1126 which, similarly to the front A0843, has a more robust structure compared to the standard solution and is also designed for high temperatures, and the B0152 , which uses the same compound as the A1126 but, compared to this one, represents a further evolution in terms of structure.

In WorldSSP , riders will have SC1 and SC2 solutions available for the front, whereas on the rear , like their bigger siblings in the Superbike class, they will be able to choose between two new development solutions in medium compound : the A1128 (SC1A) , which uses the same compound as the standard SC1 but has a more robust structure, and the B0625 (SC1B) , which also uses the same compound as the standard SC1 but has a different structure compared to the A1128.

, riders will have whereas on the , like their bigger siblings in the Superbike class, they will be able to choose between : the , which uses the same compound as the standard SC1 but has a more robust structure, and the , which also uses the same compound as the standard SC1 but has a different structure compared to the A1128. The Phillip Island Circuit, inaugurated in 1956, is a track with an attractive layout featuring a succession of fast, wide-ranging corners broken up by just two hairpins, where there is usually a great possibility to overtake. The only straight of a certain length, the one in front of the pits, is downhill and the top speeds are among the highest of all the circuits on the calendar. The peculiarity of the Phillip Island track is that it generates both mechanical and thermal stress to which the tyres are constantly subjected. For more details on tyre allocation for the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes, please see the technical data sheets attached to this press release. GIORGIO BARBIER, MOTORCYCLE RACING DIRECTOR “The last WorldSBK round of the year also represents the biggest challenge for us. In fact, the Phillip Island track is recognised, not only by us but by all tyre companies, as one of the most aggressive and difficult for tyres, due to its particular old-style layout which makes it one of a kind. It is one of the very few motorcycle circuits that has not undergone any changes in all these years; it has remained the same for over half a century and this contributes to its great charm. Due to its uniqueness, it is not a track that can be tackled with standard solutions, especially at the rear which is the most stressed axle. Development tyres must be used, designed almost ad hoc for this track. In both Superbike and Supersport there will be two new rear solutions in medium compound with structures sturdier than the standard ones. Usually this is the opening round of the season and we race there in February. We’ve never been there in November, so temperatures and weather could add another variable to an already very tricky track.”