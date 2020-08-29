SUZUKI ENDURANCE 3RD ON LE MANS 24 HOURS EWC GRID

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 28.

Final Qualifying: SERT – GSX-R1000 (1:37.337) – 3rd.

Suzuki Endurance Racing Team will start tomorrow’s 43rd Edition of the Le Mans 24 Hours Endurance World Championship third round from third position on the grid following today’s final qualifying in France.

SERT riders and current championship leaders Etienne Masson, Gregg Black and Xavier Simeon set a time of 1’37.337 based on their combined times.

During yesterday’s first qualifying session, which took place under tricky and changing weather conditions, the team had already demonstrated some of its potential with the fifth fastest time of the day. This afternoon, with better weather conditions, Team Manager Damien Saulnier’s crew confirmed their great form by upping their performance levels: Of the trio, Masson set the best lap time of 1’37.254. Black also showed great control and patience until the end of his session with the third fastest time in his qualifying group (1’37.488) and SERT’s new team member Xavier Siméon – in his first race for the team – was on a strong pace from the start of his qualifying session, steadily improving his performance to log a time of 1’37.355.

The start of this third round of the FIM EWC World Championship race is scheduled tomorrow at noon (12:00 hrs CEST). Eurosport will provide live coverage of the entire race in more than 55 countries. Full live coverage of the race will also be available on the Eurosport digital platform, in English and in French.

Said Team Manager Damien Saulnier: “Following qualification, the official BMW team takes one point away from us, but we keep a 14-point lead. I am still very satisfied with the performances of our riders, but beyond the lap times, it is the atmosphere inside the team that makes me the happiest. There is true teamwork, and cooperation between the riders. It’s extremely productive and it’s paying off. I would also like to thank the engineers from Suzuki in Japan for being in permanent contact with us. They provide us with a great support.”

Saturday Le Mans Schedule (local time):



09:00-11:00hrs: Warm Up.

11:30-11:45hrs: Presentation/ Starting Ceremony.

12:00hrs: Start of 43rd Le Mans 24 Hours.