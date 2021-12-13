NEW ADVANCED BIOFUELS SET TO TRANSFORM RACING

San Antonio, TX (December 9, 2021) – VP Racing Fuels, Inc., a global leader in performance fuels, lubricants and additives, announced Thursday that advanced bio-renewable components are available for adaptation with the company’s current race fuel portfolio.

“With enhanced concern over the global environment and an ever-increasing demand on the transportation of people and goods, government regulatory authorities continue to push for more stringent regulations on pollutants and CO2 emissions,” said Mark Walls, VP’s Director of R&D and Fuel Technology. He added, “Auto manufacturers continue to pursue advanced powertrains, such as electric and hybrid-electric vehicles to address this problem, but we felt onboard fuel could play a part.”

VP is currently developing and testing race fuels with advanced renewable components to meet upcoming renewable fuel requirements of multiple race series, including Formula 1 and IMSA. The company features more than 70 proprietary fuel blends in its portfolio, of which 23 use renewable components. VP is now expanding that line with advanced renewable options.

VP Racing Fuels is best known as the World Leader in Fuel Technology®, fueling champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea, and air since 1975. VP is the Official Racing Fuel of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, MotoAmerica, World Racing Group, and World of Outlaws, AMA Supercross, American Flat Track, SCORE, USAC, NMCA/NMRA, and more than 60 sponsored series and sanctioning bodies. VP is also the official performance coolant of IMSA, American Flat Track, and ATVMX. VP also sells a full line of consumer products including ethanol-free VP Small Engine Fuels formulated for 2 and 4-cycle outdoor power equipment, lubricants, VP Madditive® automotive performance additives, Stay Frosty® performance coolants, car appearance products, and accessories through national home improvement, automotive parts, and online retailers. The company also offers a program to independent operators of convenience stores and gas stations, car wash, quick lube, and marinas to brand as VP Racing Fuels and resell the company’s race fuel and a full range of automotive performance and outdoor small engine products.
