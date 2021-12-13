NEW ADVANCED BIOFUELS SET TO TRANSFORM RACING

San Antonio, TX (December 9, 2021) – VP Racing Fuels, Inc., a global leader in performance fuels, lubricants and additives, announced Thursday that advanced bio-renewable components are available for adaptation with the company’s current race fuel portfolio.
“With enhanced concern over the global environment and an ever-increasing demand on the transportation of people and goods, government regulatory authorities continue to push for more stringent regulations on pollutants and CO2 emissions,” said Mark Walls, VP’s Director of R&D and Fuel Technology. He added, “Auto manufacturers continue to pursue advanced powertrains, such as electric and hybrid-electric vehicles to address this problem, but we felt onboard fuel could play a part.”
VP is currently developing and testing race fuels with advanced renewable components to meet upcoming renewable fuel requirements of multiple race series, including Formula 1 and IMSA. The company features more than 70 proprietary fuel blends in its portfolio, of which 23 use renewable components. VP is now expanding that line with advanced renewable options.
