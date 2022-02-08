SUZUKI USA ANNOUNCES NEW RIDER TEAM FOR 2022

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 7.

Suzuki Motor USA, LLC has today revealed the continuation of Team Hammer as its official road racing partner for the 2022 MotoAmerica AMA/ FIM North American Road Racing Series – and with new riders.

Team Hammer will field premier Superbike, Supersport and Stock 1000 classes on Suzuki GSX-R machinery and the team also has a new 2022 title sponsor, Vision Wheel, and is called Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki.

Riding for Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki in 2022 will be 2020 MotoAmerica Supersport Champion Richie Escalante and 2021 Stock 1000 and Superbike Cup Champion Jake Lewis in the Superbike class. In Superport is Sam Lochoff and Liam Grant, plus Wyatt Farris will also do battle for the team in Stock 1000.

Escalante from Tizayuca, Mexico, earned himself a spot on the team’s GSX-R1000R Superbike with his impressive 2021 results: He finished a strong runner-up to Team Hammer in the 2021 Supersport Championship with multiple victories and consistent podiums and now looks to contend for the championship and strives towards the top of the field for the 2022 season.

Said Escalante: “First off, I am very happy to work with Team Hammer, so thanks to team owners John and Chris UIrich for this opportunity. My goal is to contend for the Superbike Championship and I am ready to start working towards this goal. I am eager to apply my skills to the Superbike class. I am also excited to see how my aggressive style works on the Suzuki. I like to push hard and slide under braking and the Suzuki GSX-R will be a great bike for my riding style.”

Veteran road racer Lewis rejoins Team Hammer on a Suzuki Superbike for 2022. He is the reigning Stock 1000 Champion and won the MotoAmerica Superbike Cup on a Team Hammer-built Altus Racing GSX-R1000R in 2021. “I’m so excited to be back with Team Hammer this year on a Superbike. I couldn’t be more pleased.”

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki retains ultra-fast South African Sam Lochoff in Supersport. Lochoff looks to continue to build on the momentum of his spectacular rookie Supersport campaign and fight once more for this season’s MotoAmerica Supersport title aboard a Suzuki GSX-R.

Joining the Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki Supersport team is Liam Grant. A Boulder, Colorado native, Grant has advanced quickly through the ranks, kicking off his road racing career just five years ago. After establishing himself as a championship-winner at the club level with the Chuckwalla Valley Motorcycle Association and Utah Sport Bike Association, he made his MotoAmerica debut in 2019. The second-generation racer then finished his first full MotoAmerica campaign in 2020 ranked fifth in Junior Cup competition – scoring a pole and four top-fives along the way – before stepping up to Supersport in 2021.

Said Grant: “I’m really excited for this opportunity and first I want to thank Team Hammer and Suzuki for offering me this chance. We know the bike is very good and the team has had a lot of success. One thing for sure is that I will be giving it my all this season. I’ve been training and working very hard in the gym to be ready. The goal is to be competitive and earn some strong results this year while I learn and improve.”

Wyatt Farris returns to the Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki team for 2022 competing in the Stock 1000 class. With very consistent finishes in 2021, he rounds-out a strong team of athletes, all focused on class-leading race performances.