Ducati Corse Racing Talk Live Show Thursday Here

After welcoming the riders and the management of the Ducati Team and the official World Superbike riders of the ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati team, the LIVE show “Ducati Corse Racing Talk” will also continue in the upcoming weeks, every Thursday on the @ducaticorse Instagram page, with other important personalities from the Ducati world taking part to the program.



For the fourth and fifth events, scheduled for the next Thursday 23rd and 30th April 2020 respectively, it will be the turn of other two true legends for all the Ducatisti: Australian rider Troy Bayliss, World Superbike Champion in 2001, 2006 and 2008, and American Champion Ben Bostrom. Both episodes will be hosted by famous Italian presenter DJ Ringo, who will interview his guests interacting with the viewers through the comments left during the live stream.



The show, born on the @ducaticorse Instagram account, was launched for the first time on 5th April with an episode entirely dedicated to the MotoGP World Championship. On that occasion, it was British presenter Gavin Emmett to host the broadcast, inviting in succession to participate in the live chat the official Ducati Team riders Andrea Dovizioso and Danilo Petrucci, Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, Ducati Corse Sporting Director Paolo Ciabatti and the Team Manager of the Ducati Team Davide Tardozzi.



The following two episodes of the “Ducati Corse Racing Talk” were presented by 2003 Superbike World Champion Neil Hodgson, who interviewed Scott Redding and Chaz Davies, teammates at the ARUBA.IT Racing – Ducati team in World Superbike.



Moreover, in the upcoming weeks, it will also be Andrea Saveri’s turn. The reigning MotoGP eSports World Champion, who will try to defend his title this year as the official rider of the Ducati Corse eSport team, will reveal all the mysteries of the entertainment platform that has grown in recent years by also talking about his races on the saddle of the virtual Desmosedici GP bike.



Check the Ducati Corse Official Instagram page to stay up to date on the live schedules and follow all the episodes of the Ducati Corse Racing Talk. Visit Ducati Official YouTube channel to relive the past editions of the program.



Upcoming live shows on Instagram:



Thursday 23rd April at noon (Italian time) Troy Bayliss

Thursday 30th April at 19:00 (Italian time) Ben Bostrom

Thursday 7th May at 17:00 (Italian time) Andrea Saveri (Ducati Corse eSport rider)