‘TIS THE SEASON SALES EVENT SAVE UP TO $3500 PLUS ADDITIONAL $200 HOLIDAY CASH

TIS THE SEASON SALES EVENT

SAVE UP TO $3,500* ON SELECT MODELS

PLUS AN ADDITIONAL $200* HOLIDAY CASH ON SELECT YOUTH MOTORCYCLES & ATVs

SEE PROMOTIONAL MODELS SECTION BELOW FOR ALL FACTORY INCENTIVES

Incentives are available at participating Kawasaki dealerships. Offer valid through 12/31/2023. Subject to change without notice. Offer available on approved purchases of select new unregistered Kawasaki vehicles. *Model & year exclusions apply. Cannot be combined with promotional retail financing rates.

Valid through Dec 31, 2023

LOW FINANCING**

Promotional finance offers are available through Synchrony Bank and Sheffield Financial. Offers valid 10/01/2023 through 12/31/2023. Programs and valid through dates may vary. Please visit your local dealer for more details.

Annual Percentage Rates as low as:

Select Kawasaki motorcycles, Teryx® recreation vehicles, MULE™ PRO gas utility vehicles, or Jet Ski® watercraft.

**1.95% APR for 36 months or until paid in full

**3.95% APR for 60 months or until paid in full

**5.95% APR for 72 months or until paid in full

Select Kawasaki motorcycles, ATVs, MULE™ utility vehicles, or Jet Ski® watercraft.

**5.95% APR for 36 months or until paid in full

**8.95% APR for 60 months or until paid in full

**9.95% APR for 72 months or until paid in full

Incentives are available at participating Kawasaki dealerships. Offer valid through 12/31/2023. Subject to change without notice. Offer available on approved purchases of select new unregistered Kawasaki vehicles. **Model & year exclusions apply. Cannot be combined with price discounts. Subject to credit approval and creditworthiness, some options may not be available and other terms may apply.

Valid through Dec 31, 2023