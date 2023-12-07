‘TIS THE SEASON SALES EVENT SAVE UP TO $3500 PLUS ADDITIONAL $200 HOLIDAY CASH

December 7, 2023 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on ‘TIS THE SEASON SALES EVENT SAVE UP TO $3500 PLUS ADDITIONAL $200 HOLIDAY CASH

2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR 40th Anniversary Edition ABS

TIS THE SEASON SALES EVENT
SAVE UP TO $3,500* ON SELECT MODELS

 

PLUS AN ADDITIONAL $200* HOLIDAY CASH ON SELECT YOUTH MOTORCYCLES & ATVs

 

SEE PROMOTIONAL MODELS SECTION BELOW FOR ALL FACTORY INCENTIVES

 

Incentives are available at participating Kawasaki dealerships. Offer valid through 12/31/2023. Subject to change without notice. Offer available on approved purchases of select new unregistered Kawasaki vehicles. *Model & year exclusions apply. Cannot be combined with promotional retail financing rates.

Valid through Dec 31, 2023

 

LOW FINANCING**
Promotional finance offers are available through Synchrony Bank and Sheffield Financial. Offers valid 10/01/2023 through 12/31/2023. Programs and valid through dates may vary. Please visit your local dealer for more details.

 

Annual Percentage Rates as low as:

 

Select Kawasaki motorcycles, Teryx® recreation vehicles, MULE™ PRO gas utility vehicles, or Jet Ski® watercraft.

 

**1.95% APR for 36 months or until paid in full

 

**3.95% APR for 60 months or until paid in full

 

**5.95% APR for 72 months or until paid in full

 

 

Select Kawasaki motorcycles, ATVs, MULE™ utility vehicles, or Jet Ski® watercraft.

 

**5.95% APR for 36 months or until paid in full

 

**8.95% APR for 60 months or until paid in full

 

**9.95% APR for 72 months or until paid in full

 

Incentives are available at participating Kawasaki dealerships. Offer valid through 12/31/2023. Subject to change without notice. Offer available on approved purchases of select new unregistered Kawasaki vehicles. **Model & year exclusions apply. Cannot be combined with price discounts. Subject to credit approval and creditworthiness, some options may not be available and other terms may apply.

Valid through Dec 31, 2023

About Michael Le Pard 9888 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.

Related Articles