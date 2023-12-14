Titles wins & podiums: BMW Motorrad Motorsport looks back on 2023

Munich. Customer racing has always been an important pillar of BMW Motorrad Motorsport’s activities. Year after year, privateer BMW riders and teams celebrate successes in a variety of championships around the world, and the 2023 season was no exception. In the most important international and national championships in Europe, North America and South America, Asia, and Australia, the BMW racers amassed no fewer than 16 championship titles this year. Then there is the equally impressive haul of 153 wins and 382 additional podiums in the various Superbike and Superstock classes. The privateer BMW teams receive global support from the BMW Motorrad Race Support network of experts. They also benefit from the experiences and advancements of BMW Motorrad Motorsport through the works entries in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) and the FIM Endurance World Championship (FIM EWC).

“Congratulations to the successful privateer BMW teams and riders,” said Uwe Geyer, Head of BMW Motorrad Customer Racing. “We are very proud of the successes that they have brought home around the world. These successes reiterate that our M RR is a winning package. They show yet again that with our package, comprising the BMW M 1000 RR race version and the technical support that we offer around the world, as well as with our partner alpha Racing, we provide our customers with a strong foundation that can help them enjoy success in a wide variety of championships. This also proves that the strong focus on the development of racing components with our motorsport development department and our test team for WorldSBK was the right step, which ultimately benefits all our customers worldwide.”

Overview of the BMW Champions of 2023.

The BMW Motorrad Motorsport customer racing programme is a global success story. This is also demonstrated by the 16 championship titles that BMW teams brought home with their privateer entries on various continents. The BMW Champions of the 2023 season are:

FIM Asia Road Racing Championship – Markus Reiterberger (GER / ONEXOX BMW TKKR Racing Team)

French Superbike Championship – Kenny Foray (FRA / Tecmas Racing Team)

Spanish Superbike Championship – Ivo Lopes (POR / easyRace BMW Team)

Canadian Superbike Championship – Ben Young (CAN / Van Dolder’s Home Team)

MotoAmerica Superbike Cup – Nolan Lamkin (USA / Tom Wood Powersports BMW)

IDM Pro Superstock Cup – Kevin Orgis (GER / ORM)

Italian National Trophy 1000 – Gabriele Giannini (ITA / Pistard Racing)

French European Bikes Championship – Nelson Major (FRA / Tecmas Racing Team)

Portuguese Superbike Championship – Ivo Lopes (POR / easyRace BMW Team)

Alpe Adria Road Racing Championship STK – Milan Pawelec (POL / BMW Sikora M Motorsport Team)

Alpe Adria Road Racing Championship Cup 1000 – Luca Alessio (ITA)

FIM European Superstock 1000 Cup – Martin Tritscher (AUT)

SuperBike Brasil Pro Superbike – Maxi Gerardo (URU / Team BMW Rider Experience)

SuperBike Brasil Evo & Evo Pro – Raphael Santos (BRA / TRC Performance)

SuperBike Brasil Superbike Light – Peri Cunha (BRA / SE Racing Team)

SuperBike Brasil Superbike Rookie Light – Danilo Anselmo (BRA / 3AB)

BMW racers’ successes in the most important road races.

In international road racing, BMW riders and teams have also been among the absolute top favourites for many years. They lived up to this role in the 2023 season, notably Peter Hickman (GBR). At the most important road races of the year, the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy and the Macau Grand Prix, on the BMW M 1000 RR of the FHO Racing BMW team, he was the man to beat. At the Isle of Man TT in June, Hickman celebrated his third overall victory in the prestigious Senior TT, as well as wins in both Superstock TT races. These were the first Isle of Man triumphs for the new BMW M 1000 RR, which made its debut at the iconic road race this year. “Hicky” also set a new overall lap record as well as new lap records in the Senior TT and the Superbike TT.

At the North West 200 in Northern Ireland, Alastair Seeley (GBR) and the TAS Racing team were triumphant. Seeley was unbeatable on his SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad M 1000 RR in the two Superstock races – he finished first in both. On the Milwaukee BMW Motorrad M 1000 RR, Seeley also finished in second place in the second Superbike race of the event.

At the legendary Macau Grand Prix in mid-November, BMW racers pulled off a top-four lock-out for the BMW M 1000 RR. Hickman, who had set the pace with the FHO Racing BMW M 1000 RR in the practice sessions and in qualifying, claimed his fourth Macau victory in the race on the unique Guia Circuit. Davey Todd (GBR / Burrows Engineering / RK Racing) and David Datzer (GER / MTP Racing by ZERO UP Penz 13) secured second and third place on the podium. Hickman’s team-mate Josh Brookes (GBR) rounded off the success in fourth place.

Strong partner for customers: BMW Motorrad Race Support.

During their successful assignments at the racetrack, BMW racers have a strong partner at their side. With its race support, BMW Motorrad offers expert assistance to privateer racing customers around the world. The spectrum ranges from components developed in works racing, to on-site support during testing and racing action.

The race package that BMW Motorrad offers customers is developed in the Superbike World Championship and adapted to suit the needs of customers as well as the regulations of the respective championships. An important aspect is that the required racing components are made available to all customers without complications or waiting times.

“Customers can also benefit from the many years of experience in the field of motorcycle tuning,” said Uwe Geyer. “In terms of electronics, we make our own motorsport electronics available with the Race Calibration Kit. Here, we have experts in the markets who can help customers tune their electronics. And of course, we also have a wealth of experience when it comes to tuning, for example, in the areas of chassis, suspension or chassis settings, and that includes different tyre manufacturers. Customers can benefit from this because we share this data with them.”