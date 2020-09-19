Top five at Barber Motorsports Park MotoAmerica Superbike

Times are close as Kyle Wyman homes-in on the top five at Barber Motorsports Park
Sunnyvale, Calif., September 18, 2020 – Sunshine and blue skies greeted the MotoAmerica field for the opening day of track action at the glorious Barber Motorsports Park, with KATO Fastening/KWR Ducati Team’s Kyle Wyman taking the sixth fastest time after the second Superbike qualifying session behind leader Cameron Beaubier (Yamaha).
Wyman completed a mammoth 32 laps of the 2.38-mile Birmingham venue and feels he’s in good shape to make an attack on the first two rows when Superpole commences ahead of Saturday’s race one.
On-track action for the MotoAmerica Superbike class will commence at 9:50 a.m. for Free Practice 3, with Superpole starting at 11:15 a.m. local time.
FP1 Final Standing
P1 — M. Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:24.396
P2 — C. Beaubier (Yamaha) 1:24.641
P3 — J. Gagne (Yamaha) 1:24.896
P4 — B. Fong (Suzuki) 1:25.165
P5 — J. Herrin (BMW) 1:25.551
P6 — K. Wyman (Ducati) 1:25.735
FP2 Final Standing
P1 — C. Beaubier (Yamaha) 1:23.202
P2 — M. Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:23.618
P3 — B. Fong (Suzuki) 1:24.690
P4 — T. Elias (Suzuki) 1:24.849
P5 — J. Gagne (Yamaha) 1:24.878
P6 — K. Wyman (Ducati) 1:25.121
Kyle Wyman (KATO Fastening/KWR Ducati Team – Ducati #33)
“It’s been good, we’ve made some steady progress today,” Wyman said after Friday’s action. “It’s really tight to third place, so we’re right there. The bike’s coming along nicely, but what we’re after is to settle the back down a little, just to make it a bit more compliant. And I’m working on my consistency as a rider. We’re close to being in it. It’s not baking hot, so it’s nicer than riding here in July!”