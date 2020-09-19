Top five at Barber Motorsports Park MotoAmerica Superbike

Times are close as Kyle Wyman homes-in on the top five at Barber Motorsports Park Sunnyvale, Calif., September 18, 2020 – Sunshine and blue skies greeted the MotoAmerica field for the opening day of track action at the glorious Barber Motorsports Park, with KATO Fastening/KWR Ducati Team’s Kyle Wyman taking the sixth fastest time after the second Superbike qualifying session behind leader Cameron Beaubier (Yamaha).



Wyman completed a mammoth 32 laps of the 2.38-mile Birmingham venue and feels he’s in good shape to make an attack on the first two rows when Superpole commences ahead of Saturday’s race one.



On-track action for the MotoAmerica Superbike class will commence at 9:50 a.m. for Free Practice 3, with Superpole starting at 11:15 a.m. local time.



FP1 Final Standing

P1 — M. Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:24.396

P2 — C. Beaubier (Yamaha) 1:24.641

P3 — J. Gagne (Yamaha) 1:24.896

P4 — B. Fong (Suzuki) 1:25.165

P5 — J. Herrin (BMW) 1:25.551

P6 — K. Wyman (Ducati) 1:25.735



FP2 Final Standing

P1 — C. Beaubier (Yamaha) 1:23.202

P2 — M. Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:23.618

P3 — B. Fong (Suzuki) 1:24.690

P4 — T. Elias (Suzuki) 1:24.849

P5 — J. Gagne (Yamaha) 1:24.878

P6 — K. Wyman (Ducati) 1:25.121



Kyle Wyman (KATO Fastening/KWR Ducati Team – Ducati #33)

“It’s been good, we’ve made some steady progress today,” Wyman said after Friday’s action. “It’s really tight to third place, so we’re right there. The bike’s coming along nicely, but what we’re after is to settle the back down a little, just to make it a bit more compliant. And I’m working on my consistency as a rider. We’re close to being in it. It’s not baking hot, so it’s nicer than riding here in July!”