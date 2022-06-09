Top racer leaves MotoGP Ducati Team

After five seasons together, three with the Pramac Racing Team and the last two as an official rider of the Ducati Lenovo Team, Jack Miller and Ducati will part ways at the end of 2022.



From 2018 to date, Jack has achieved 16 podiums with the Desmosedici GP, including two thrilling wins with the factory team in the Spanish GP at Jerez and the French GP at Le Mans in 2021. It is also thanks to Jack’s results that Ducati won the Constructors’ World Championship in 2020 and 2021 and the title of Best Team in MotoGP last season with the Ducati Lenovo Team.



Miller and Ducati, as always, will work hard to obtain the best results for the Ducati Lenovo Team in all the remaining Grands Prix of the 2022 MotoGP Championship, starting with the German GP that will be held in ten days at the Sachsenring.



Luigi Dall’Igna (General Manager of Ducati Corse)

“Together with Jack, we have spent five wonderful seasons, during which we have achieved truly significant goals for us, such as the two Constructors’ World Titles obtained in 2020 and 2021 and last year’s Best Team Title. In addition, we should not forget the numerous podiums and the two stunning victories at Jerez and Le Mans. Miller is a very talented rider who has been able to understand our Desmosedici GP at its best. He is a fair and loyal person on whose full commitment we have always been able to count. I would therefore like to thank him on behalf of Ducati, the Ducati Lenovo Team, and all our partners for these five years spent together and wish him all the best for his near future!”



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team)

“It’s been a really important five years for me: together with Ducati, I’ve achieved several podiums, including two wins that I’ll never forget. In addition to the two Constructors’ World Titles and the Team Title, last year, I finished fourth in the Championship, and that was my best result ever in MotoGP. Together with the Pramac Racing Team and the Ducati Lenovo Team, I have grown a lot as a rider and year after year, I have always felt like the best version of myself. Next year I will take on a new challenge, but right now, I want to think only about finishing this last season with my team in the best possible way. I thank all of Ducati Corse, my team, Gigi, Paolo, Davide, and the people who have worked with me over these five seasons”.