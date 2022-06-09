Record number of youngsters racing at bLU cRU European Cup Misano

Round three of the 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup will welcome a record number of youngsters onto the grid, with 28 riders set to tackle the Misano World Circuit ‘Marco Simoncelli’.

The Italian venue hosted the first-ever Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup round last year, making it the unofficial birthplace of the FIM Superbike World Championship-supporting series.

Although Maxim Repak (school exams) and Uriel Hidalgo (injury) will be absent from this weekend’s round, seven wildcards will join the remaining 21 season regulars in Misano, all eager to prove their worth in front of the WorldSBK paddock.

Amongst the new entries is Mohammed Abdalaziz Binladin, who becomes the first rider from the United Arab Emirates to race during a world championship weekend. He will be joined by six Italian riders, who all took part in the recent Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Cup Italy, which concluded last weekend at Vallelunga.

The national R3 Cup winner Federico Iacoi and Women’s class champion Josephine Bruno will be joined by Emanuele Cazzaniga, Emiliano Rapanotti, Emiliano Ercolani and Mattia Sorrenti, seeing Italy represented by nine riders.

Brazil’s Enzo Valentim currently leads the standings after a dominant performance last time out at Assen. The 17-year-old won both races and holds an 11-point advantage over fellow Brazilian Kevin Fontainha, who also enjoyed a strong outing in The Netherlands to take his third consecutive podium finish.

Italy’s Devis Bergamini will be looking to close the gap to the top two at his home round, having lost his championship lead in Assen. All three, as well as Poland’s Jurand Kusmierczyk and Italian Andrea Pizzoli, also took part in the recent Yamaha VR46 Master Camp event last month.

Last year it was Repak and eventual title-winner Iker Garcia Abella who shared the spoils at the 3.488 km circuit, and of the returning youngsters Marc Vich Gil enjoyed the strongest performance, with a best result of seventh.

After Thursday’s track walk, the 30-minute Free Practice session on Friday morning will allow the riders to get up to speed at the Misano circuit, before qualifying that afternoon. Saturday will host two races once again, with 50 points up for grabs.

Gianluca Montiron – Organizer

Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup

“It’s great to be back in Misano, where the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup began. We have come a long way since then and it’s very nice to see that we return here with our biggest grid ever. I’d also like to welcome all of the new faces to the paddock this weekend. It’s great to see that the UAE will be represented for the first time in this championship, we wish him good luck and hope he enjoys some close battles. I’d also like to thank everyone at Yamaha R3 bLU cRU Cup Italy, who have brought a great group of young talents, including the overall and Women’s class winners. They all have recent experience of this track with the Yamaha R3 bikes, so are sure to be competitive and right in the mix.”

Race nr. Rider Nation

1 69 Archie Mc Donald Australia

2 88 Eduardo Burr Brazil

3 39 Enzo Valentim Brazil

4 8 Fàbio Florian Brazil

5 80 Gustavo Manso Brazil

6 26 Kevin Fontainha Brazil

7 62 Filip Jurànek C.zech Rep.

8 45 Clément Rougé France

9 10 Grégory Carbonnel France

10 56 Valentin Arnaud Gelly France

11 89 Wahyu Nugroho Indonesia

12 37 Andrea Pizzoli Italy

13 13 Devis Bergamini Italy

14 18 Diego Palladino Italy

15 4 Emanuele Cazzanica Italy

16 9 Emiliano Ercolani Italy

17 73 Emiliano Rapanotti Italy

18 23 Federico Iacoi Italy

19 21 Josephine Bruno Italy

20 7 Mattia Sorrenti Italy

21 46 Dawid Nowak Poland

22 47 Jurand Kusmierczyk Poland

23 16 Maxim Repak** Slovakia

24 42 Carlos Gimenez Spain

25 96 March Vich Spain

26 61 Uriel Hidalgo* Spain

27 32 Krittapat Keankum Thailand

28 55 Brody Crockford UK

29 25 Travis Horn USA

30 77 Mohammed Abdalaziz Binladin UAE

Note: * Unfit

** Absent

Crescent Yamaha

Szkopek Team

Soradis Yamaha MotoXracing

Soradis Yamaha MotoXracing

American Racing Academy

ARCO MotoR University Team

DS Racing School

ARCO MotoR University Team

Yamaha bLU cRU Thailand

Yamaha bLU cRU Italy

Soradis Yamaha MotoXracing

Team ROC’ n’ DEA

Szkopek Team

Yamaha MS Racing

R3 bLU cRU Cup Italia

Gradara Corse

Gradara Corse

AB racing team UAE

HR Sport

2022 Entry List Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup – Misano

SUPPORTING THE NEW RACING GENERATION

ProGP Racing

AD78 Team Brasil bLU cRU

AD78 Team Brasil bLU cRU

Team

AD78 Team Brasil bLU cRU

AD78 Team Brasil bLU cRU

AD78 Team Brasil bLU cRU

Movisio Racing

Z&F Grand Prix School

Yamaha bLU cRU Motor France

VAL56 Speed Racing

bLU cRU Yamaha Racing Indonesia