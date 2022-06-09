HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING JUMPS BACK INTO MX2 COMPETITION

Kay de Wolf of Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing will return to racing at the eleventh stop of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, the Grand Prix of Germany, this weekend. De Wolf only started riding last week, after fracturing a metacarpal in his hand in the middle of May, but feels comfortable enough aboard his FC 250 to start clawing his way back to full fitness in a race setting.

De Wolf was enjoying a successful term in the MX2 division before being forced onto the sidelines. ’74’ has climbed onto the Grand Prix podium twice this year and currently sits tenth in the championship standings, after missing the last three events.

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing squad will welcome Maxime Grau back to EMX250 competition at the Grand Prix of Germany as well; Grau missed the first half of the season to recover from the Epstein-Barr Virus.

Rasmus Jorgensen (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager): “We are excited to go racing this weekend! It will be great to have Kay on track again, as well as Maxime in EMX250. This is a little earlier than we first planned, so we will take it day by day and focus on building back to full fitness.”