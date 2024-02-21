Triumph returns to Daytona 200 to bring crown back to UK

The PHR (Peter Hickman Racing) Performance Team, supported by FreedomRoad Financial, will head to the USA in March this year to tackle the Daytona 200, with racers Peter Hickman and Richard Cooper setting their sights on clinching another victory aboard a Triumph Street Triple 765 RS.

Hickman’s PHR Performance Team will be preparing two Street Triple 765 RS bikes in the UK, with the official support of Triumph. Now in its 82nd year, the Daytona 200 runs on March 9th at the famed Daytona International Speedway with a race start time of 1pm ET.

The 2024 event presents an exciting opportunity for Hickman in particular, to compete at the race he’s long desired to tackle, while also serving as a valuable chance for more track time piloting the Triumph machine that he’ll race at the 2024 Isle of Man TT.

Steve Sargent, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer:

“Triumph is pleased to support Peter Hickman and Richard Cooper in their efforts to bring the Daytona 200 crown back to the UK with the PHR Performance Team. This iconic race holds a special place in the history of Triumph Racing. In fact, Brandon Paasch won on the Street Triple 765 in its first outing at Daytona in 2022, and he credits the engine with making the difference when he powered to his dramatic victory. It’s the same three cylinder 765 that forms the basis of the bikes Hickman and Cooper are racing this year. This race, along with our entries into Supercross and Motocross and a strong commitment in Supersport, mean that 2024 should be a very exciting year for Triumph Racing.”

Peter Hickman, PHR Performance Team Owner and Rider:

“The Daytona 200 is a race that I’ve not only watched for many years, but also always wanted to compete in. To finally get everything in place to run not only myself but also “Coopes” as the official Triumph entry is absolutely amazing and I cannot wait! We’re running are the same bikes we’ll be running at the Isle of Man TT this year, so it gives us a good platform for extra testing.

I need to thank a few teams for helping to make all this happen. Triumph Racing, FreedomRoad Financial, Faye Ho and the FHO Racing team for not only allowing me to bring my own team to race here but also for supporting us, and of course David Robinson of Bathgate Group. Everyone has made a substantial input to get us ready. I can’t wait to get on track and experience Daytona for the first time. To say I’m excited is an understatement and I know that with the package we have, we will be strong contenders.”

Richard Cooper, PHR Performance Team Rider:

“I am mega excited to be returning to the Daytona 200! The last time I raced here was back in 2008 where I finished fifth in the main race. This year, I’m returning with Triumph and the PHR Performance Team on the Street Triple 765 RS I believe that with this team and this bike, we are capable of achieving top honors!

It’s a huge effort from everyone in the team to get the bikes, equipment, and personnel over from the UK but with the team we have, I’m confident we’ll be right at the sharp end from the first practice. Looking at the previous results, the Triumph Street Triple has been a great package, winning in ‘22 and delivering a strong pace in ’23. I’m looking forward to meeting and putting on a good show for the fans in March.”

Tom Collins – Managing Director, FreedomRoad Financial:

“We enjoyed back-to-back years of strong performance on the grid while supporting Triumph in the Daytona 200. We’ve been a retail finance partner of Triumph since 2008, making them our longest tenured OEM relationship, so we’re honored to support their racing effort once again at the prestigious Daytona 200. We look forward to seeing how Peter and Richard will perform on what we already know is a Championship bike.”

Triumph has a long association with Daytona, tracing its roots back to the factory team victories in 1966 and 1967 for Buddy Elmore and Gary Nixon respectively. Sensationally, Brandon Paasch won in 2022 on the debut of the Street Triple 765 under the Supersport regulations, using the triple’s superior torque to power out of the last corner and judge his victory dash to perfection, taking the flag by 0.007 seconds.